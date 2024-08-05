Vale of Leithen celebrating first league win for 15 months, thanks to hat-trick from captain James Flynn

The Innerleithen outfit had to fight back from falling 3-1 behind away to West Lothian’s Harthill Royal to go in at half-time level on 3-3 and they then went on to edge out their hosts, promoted from the EoSFL’s third division in the summer after finishing third, by 5-4.

Flynn scored on nine minutes, 42 and 75, the first of them from the penalty spot, and Kyle Mitchell got the Borderers’ other two goals at Gibbshill Park, on 30 minutes and 53.

Jeremiah Otonti scored two of Harthill’s goals, on 12 minutes and 63, and a trialist beat visiting goalkeeper Ryan Gordon for their other two five minutes in and half an hour later.

That was Vale’s first win in all competitions since a 4-1 East of Scotland Football League Cup first-round knockout of Edinburgh Community on the road in March.

It was also the first time they’ve picked up three points since they beat Blackburn United 3-0 at home at the beginning of May 2023 in their second-last match as an EoSFL premier division side prior to their relegation to the first division last summer en route to their current second division berth following a further demotion.

That result leaves Vale eighth in the table, on three points from two fixtures, ahead of a trip to fourth-placed West Calder United on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.15pm.

They’ve got this coming weekend off and are next in action at home at Victoria Park to the third division’s Livingston United in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s second round on Saturday, August 17, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

“Stability, comradeship and a togetherness amongst our ranks kept the Vale faithful keeping faith ahead of a deserved first league win of the season, and now they’ve got it, let’s hope there are plenty more to follow,” said committee member Michael Hogarth.

Vale were among four of the Borders’ five EoSFL sides to notch up victories on Saturday, the odd men out being Coldstream, beaten 5-1 at home to Armadale Thistle for a second division fixture.

Fellow second division side Peebles Rovers were in first-round Alex Jack Cup action, seeing off the third division’s Lochgelly Albert by 3-1 at home at Whitestone Park to book an away-day at Lochore Welfare in round two on Saturday, August 31.

Ross Lamb scored twice for Peebles, on the hour mark and two minutes into added-on time ahead of the final whistle, and Robbie Renwick once, just prior to half-time, after Scott Russell had put their visitors from Fife ahead with 17 minutes played.

Both the region’s representatives in the third division won by 1-0 in their league, Hawick Royal Albert away to Edinburgh United and Linton Hotspur at home to Livingston United.

Harry Fowler scored for Albert on 48 minutes and Ciaran Young for Hotspur on 53.

Peebles, Coldstream and Hotspur host Dalkeith Thistle, Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare and Edinburgh Community respectively tomorrow for league fixtures and Albert are away to Livingston United on Wednesday.

They’re all 7.15pm kick-offs except the Streamers’, that match starting at 7.30pm.

This coming Saturday sees Peebles away to Easthouses and Coldstream at West Calder and Hawick hosting Stoneyburn in their leagues and Hotspur away to the first division’s Arniston Rangers in the Alex Jack Cup’s first round, all 2.30pm kick-offs.

1 . Harthill Royal v Vale of Leithen Vale of Leithen captain James Flynn celebrating his three goals against Harthill Royal on Saturday (Photo: Vale of Leithen) Photo: Vale of Leithen Photo Sales

2 . Coldstream v Armadale Thistle Coldstream losing 5-1 at home to Armadale Thistle on Saturday in the East of Scotland Football League's second division (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

3 . Coldstream v Armadale Thistle Coldstream losing 5-1 at home to Armadale Thistle on Saturday in the East of Scotland Football League's second division (Photo: Steve Cox) Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales