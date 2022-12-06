Vale of Leithen beaten again but boss happy with progress and hopeful of better days ahead

Vale of Leithen losing 3-1 at home to Haddington Athletic on Saturday (Photo: David Wilson)

The Innerleithen side suffered their 14th loss of the current campaign on Saturday, 3-1 at home to Haddington Athletic, leaving them with three points from 15 games, 12 adrift of safety.

Craigie is confident they’re now heading in the right direction under interim manager Joe Murray, though, and hopes it won’t be too long before that progress translates into points.

Vale’s scorer at the weekend was Craig Brand on 31 minutes and Guy McGarry was on target for their visitors – reduced to ten men 38 minutes in by a red card for Zach Szemis for his part in an off-the-ball dispute – with a hat-trick, netting on 21, 71 and 90 minutes.

The hosts’ line-up featured one new recruit, Ryan Mackenzie, and three players making comebacks from long-term injuries – James Pringle, Dan Garvey and goalkeeper Dean Beveridge.

Looking back over that match, Craigie said: “There wasn’t too much in it. It was one-each at half-time. It could have been a draw but for a couple of mistakes.

“Everyone at the club is happy with how the team are progressing.

“We’re happy with how it’s going. We’re in games now whereas we were never in games before.”