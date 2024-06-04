Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert handed home ties by East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second-round draw

Visitor Daniel Walker and Majed Suleyman vying for the ball during Gala Fairydean Rovers' 3-1 win at home to Luncarty at Netherdale in January in round four of this year's East of Scotland Qualifying Cup (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert are the only Borderers to be handed home ties by this week’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second-round draw.

East of Scotland Football League second division newcomers Vale host either league rivals Burntisland Shipyard or third division basement side Livingston United.

Fellow third division outfit Albert are at home to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers, currently playing four divisions above them in the Scottish Lowland Football League.

Fifth-tier Gala Fairydean Rovers, the second division’s Peebles Rovers and Coldstream and the third division’s Linton Hotspur are all on the road.

Fairydean face the third division’s Edinburgh United, Peebles and Coldstream are both away to fellow second division sides, Armadale Thistle and Tweedmouth Rangers respectively, and Hotspur are at premier division new boys Whitburn Juniors.

Fairydean were the Borderers to get furthest in that competition last time round, making it to the fifth round before being knocked out 3-2 at home to eventual winners Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts at the end of February.

To get to the last eight, the Galashiels side saw off Luncarty 3-1 in round four in January, Preston Athletic by 3-0 in last October’s round three and Glenrothes by 5-1 last August in the second round, all at home at Netherdale.

Vale went out in a second-round penalty shootout at Dunipace last August after ending extra time tied at 1-1.

Peebles and Albert also went out at that stage, by 4-1 at Broxburn Athletic and 7-0 hosting Bo’ness United respectively, as did Hotspur the month after at Coldstream, and the Streamers’ cup run, launched by a 3-2 first-round victory away to Newburgh in August, was brought to a halt by a 6-1 round-three defeat at Jeanfield Swifts in November.

Peebles, Albert and Hotspur are all on the road in round one of next season’s King Cup – at the first division’s Blackburn United and Inverkeithing and second division Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare respectively.

Vale have been given a first-round bye and will host first division Kinnoull in round two.

Round two will also take Albert to third division rivals Fauldhouse United if they can get past Swifts and Peebles to another third division side, Stoneyburn, if they get the better of Blackburn.