Updated: Two Border Amateur Football Association titles decided but Langlee and Duns still neck and neck

St Boswells on the attack during their Forsyth Cup quarter-final against Hawick United at the weekend (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

That’s the South Lanarkshire club’s first silverware since they won the Forsyth Cup back in 2014 and next season will be their first in the A division since they signed up with the association in 2012.

They’re also only two matches away from becoming the first club to go through an entire B division season undefeated in over three decades.

That’s one of two of the association’s three league titles now decided, victory for Eyemouth United Amateurs in the C division’s title race having been confirmed too.

Hawick United in possession against St Boswells on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Langlee Amateurs and current champions Duns Amateurs remain neck and neck at the top of the A division, however, the former being in pole position with 34 points from 14 fixtures and the latter on 33 points with a game in hand.

The title rivals were in Beveridge Cup first-round action on Saturday, both winning on the road, Langlee by 3-1 at Tweedmouth Amateurs and Duns by 1-0 at Hawick Waverley.

A Des Sutherland hat-trick secured progress for Langlee, taking his goal tally for the club to 255 in 145 matches.

Two Forsyth Cup quarter-finals were also contested, St Boswells winning 2-1 at Hawick United and Tweeddale Rovers beating Langholm Legion 3-0 at home.

Hawick United on the defensive during their 2-1 home loss to St Boswells on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

St Boswells’ scorers were Kai Macrae and Kieran Crawford, and Grant Wilson at the double and Ruaraidh McNaughton were on target for Tweeddale.

Biggar’s victory was among eight league games played at the weekend, two in the A division and three apiece in the B and C divisions.

The top tier’s results were a 3-1 win for Chirnside United at home to Newtown and a 3-2 defeat for Stow at Greenlaw.

Third-placed Chirnside’s scorers were Robert Reid at the double and Danny Blackie, with Joe Tait netting for basement side Newtown.

Duns Amateurs knocking Hawick Waverley out of the Beveridge Cup on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

On target for fifth-placed Greenlaw, assisted by an own goal, were Sean Spoor and Fraser Falconer, with Jordan Steele scoring twice for fourth-placed Stow.

The B division’s other fixtures were a 2-1 derby win for Hawick Legion versus Hawick Colts and a 5-0 victory for Leithen Rovers hosting Gala Hotspur.

Chay Caldwell and Hamish Murray got third-placed Hawick Legion’s goals, with Ross Scott scoring for their fifth-placed rivals.

On the scoresheet for fourth-placed Leithen Rovers against basement side Hotspur were Bailey Simmons at the double, Greg Zokas, Kobe Stevens and Chris Gillie.

Duns Amateurs beating Hawick Waverley 1-0 in the Beveridge Cup's first round on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

In the C division, Jed Legion won 4-2 on the road at Kelso Thistle, Lauder were given a 10-0 hiding at Berwick’s Highfields United and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs picked up a point courtesy of a 3-3 draw away to Berwick Colts.

Fifth-placed Jed’s goals were put away by Stephen Davidson at the double, Craig Hall and Samuel Hadwin, with Ewan Hutchison and Alex Gibbs replying for bottom-of-the-table Kelso.

Jack Young scored five goals for second-placed Highfields against second-bottom Lauder, with Niall Jones adding a hat-trick and Cam Stitt and Conal Ham also on target for the Northumbrians.

Three C division fixtures followed on Tuesday – a 2-1 win for fourth-placed St Boswells at Jed, with Macrae and Crawford scoring for the former and Davidson for the latter; a 3-2 victory for Fairydean’s ammies hosting Lauder, with Reegan Stisi netting twice for the Galashiels side and Sam Ostle once, following Douglas Henry, Gary Cleghorn and Andrew Chandler’s goals for them on Saturday; and a 7-0 derby win for Highfields versus Berwick Colts.

Hawick Legion and Hawick Colts challenging for an aerial ball during the former's 2-1 derby win on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Hawick Legion beating Hawick Colts 2-1 on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)