Updated: Hawick United bounce back from 10-1 thumping with 3-1 derby victory against Hawick Colts in Forsyth Cup semi-final

Ancrum's Owen Cranston in action during their 5-1 Border Amateur Football Association A division defeat at Newtown on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Two goals from Lewis Muir and another from Harrison Hughes at the town’s Wilton Lodge Park saw United bounce back from a 10-1 away defeat by Langholm in the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division three days previously to set up a meeting with Eyemouth United Amateurs, 6-3 victors against Tweeddale Rovers after extra time in the weekend’s other Forsyth Cup semi-final, in Earlston on Friday, May 6.

Colts’ only goal was scored by Kevin Strathdee.

Connor Lough scored a hat-trick for Eyemouth, with Declan McCulloch, Zak Patterson and Dom Kelly also netting for the seasiders.

Rory Banks on the ball for hosts Selkirk Victoria against Hawick Legion at the weekend, a B division match the former won 3-2 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

One other semi-final, in the Waddell Cup, was contested on Saturday and it saw Langlee Amateurs beat Spittal Rovers 2-1 away to book a place in the final, on a date to be arranged, against Stow in Greenlaw.

Danny Simpson and Des Sutherland scored for Langlee, following up a 7-0 A division victory against Newtown three days before, with Ross Hindmarsh replying for the Northumbrians.

Stow secured their place in the final the night before by beating Greenlaw 2-0 at home, thanks to goals by Hagen Steele and David Brown.

That was one of two games staged last Friday night, the other being a 2-0 B division win for Jed Legion at home to Coldstream Amateurs, with captain Steven Drummond and Lewis Young scoring for the hosts.

Captain Steven Drummond on the ball for Jed Legion during their 2-0 home win against Coldstream Amateurs last Friday night (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Six league games were played on Saturday, with a further eight following on Tuesday night.

The former were a 4-4 draw between Chirnside United and Langholm Legion and a 5-1 home win for Newtown against Ancrum in the A division; a 3-0 home win for Biggar United against Gala Hotspur; a 6-1 victory for Leithen Rovers hosting Kelso Thistle and a 3-2 defeat for Hawick Legion at Selkirk Victoria in the B division; and a 3-2 C division win for St Boswells at Berwick’s Highfields United.

The latter included a 3-1 win for C division table-toppers Hawick Colts at Lauder, plus three A division games and four in the next tier down.

This week’s top-tier matches yielded a 3-1 win for league leaders Duns Amateurs at Greenlaw, a 3-0 home victory for Hawick Waverley against Langholm Legion and a 2-2 draw for Newtown hosting Tweeddale Rovers.

Hawick Colts' Gavin Tait and Hawick United's Robbie McPherson vying for possession on Saturday in their Forsyth Cup semi-final (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Tuesday’s B division games saw a 6-0 win for Stow at Biggar United, 2-1 victory for Earlston Rhymers at Gala Hotspur, 1-0 defeat for Hawick Legion away to Coldstream Amateurs and a 2-2 draw for Kelso Thistle on the road at Tweedmouth Amateurs.

This week’s results leave Duns, with 46 points from 17 games, 14 points clear of Langholm at the top of the A division but having played three games more.

Tweedmouth Amateurs, now on 46 points from 17 games, have had their lead at the top of the B division cut to three points, second-placed Stow being on 43 points with a game in hand on them.