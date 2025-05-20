​Updated: Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs rack up winning double with Beveridge Cup final victory

​That’s the second time they’ve won that cup in their current incarnation, the last having been ten years prior.

Two goals from Sam Ostle and one from Kai Macrae at Yarrow Park, with Greg Zokas getting one back for their Innerleithen opponents, saw them wrap up their season by pulling off a league and cup double.

This year’s B division title, their current set-up’s first, was confirmed by a 5-0 victory away to Coldstream Amateurs the Saturday before, taking them to 66 points from 26 fixtures and out of reach of third-placed Tweeddale Rovers, currently on 54 from 23.

That was their 21st league win of the campaign, accompanied by three draws and two defeats, knocking in 111 goals along the way, almost a seventh of them in a single game, a 16-0 thumping of Coldstream in their reverse fixture at home last October, the association’s biggest scoreline of this season so far.

A division champions Langlee Amateurs concluded their league season on Saturday with their first defeat in that competition all term, by 4-1 away to Chirnside United.

Those three points for their hosts were among only a handful dropped all season by the defending champions, a 4-4 draw at Earlston Rhymers in August accounting for the other two, leaving them on 55 from 20 fixtures.

Langlee having already secured their second A division title since their formation in 2017 with a 7-2 win away to Highfields United in Berwick at the end of April, they were presented with this year’s A division shield at the weekend.

Hagen Steele scored Langlee’s sole goal at Chirnside’s Comrades’ Park, with Sean Lackenby at the double, Daniel Pattenden and Robert Reid on target for their sixth-placed hosts.

The 116 goals scored by Langlee over the course of the campaign – thanks to winning scorelines such as 14-1 against Langholm Legion in January and 13-2 versus Hawick United the month after, both at home – is a new A division record, outstripping the previous highest total of 102 set by the old Gala Rovers in 1954 and matched by Langlee last season.

It’s also the second-highest goals-scored overall total ever, trailing only the 137 racked up by Eyemouth United Amateurs on their way to 2024’s B division title.

Langlee’s first loss of the season was one of three A division fixtures played at the weekend, the others being a 3-1 defeat for Earlston Rhymers away to Hawick United at the same time and a 4-1 win for Duns Amateurs hosting Langholm Legion the evening prior.

Kevin Strathdee scored twice for Hawick United and Robbie Patterson got their other goal, with Phil Addison netting for their visitors.

Jonny Simpson and Kieran Cromarty scored two each for Duns, with Daniel Winter replying.

Simpson scored a further hat-trick in a 10-1 win hosting Eyemouth on Tuesday, with Jamie Whitehead netting three too, Liam Demarco two and Conor Devaney also among their scorers and John Crawford getting one back for their visitors.

One B division fixture was played on Saturday too, a 4-0 win for Kelso Thistle at home to Hawick Legion, securing them A division status for the first time since 2005.

A scheduled trip for Jed Legion to Biggar United didn’t go ahead and was awarded as a home walkover.

Two more B division games followed on Tuesday, a 5-1 loss for Gala Hotspur at home to Biggar and a 5-2 win for Tweeddale Rovers hosting Leithen Rovers.

