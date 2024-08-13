Updated: Five Borders teams in action in East of Scotland Qualifying Cup this weekend

​The two sides on home turf are East of Scotland Football League second division outfit Vale of Leithen and the third division’s Hawick Royal Albert, hosting Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers and West Lothian’s Livingston United respectively.

Vale’s visitors play one division below them, like Albert, but the Royalists’ opposition are four above them in the Scottish Lowland Football League.

Fellow fifth-tier team Gala Fairydean Rovers are also up against EoSFL third division opponents, Edinburgh United away.

Peebles Rovers and Coldstream are both away to EoSFL second division rivals, however, Armadale Thistle and Tweedmouth Rangers respectively.

All Saturday’s cup ties kick off at 2.30pm.

Albert were the only one of those five representatives of the region to register a win on Saturday, beating Stoneyburn 3-0 at home in the league, though fellow third division side Linton Hotspur also came up trumps, by 1-0 away to the first division’s Arniston Rangers in the Alex Jack Cup’s first round.

Hawick’s goals were scored by Harry Fowler on six minutes and 34 and Aidan Gillan on 24.

Fairydean, Peebles and the Streamers all lost out on the road in their leagues, by 4-1 to Cowdenbeath, 3-2 to Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare and 4-2 to West Calder United respectively.

Danny Galbraith put Gala ahead in Fife on 16 minutes but Jamie Docherty struck back for their hosts on 40 minutes and 77, sandwiching a Rhys Walker goal just ahead of the hour mark and a Ciaran Greene own goal soon after.

Scott Inglis put their fellow Rovers ahead in Midlothian with eight minutes on the clock and Kyle Kivlichan added another five minutes ahead of the final whistle after goals for their hosts from Neil Janczyk at the double on 28 and 57 and Jamie Devlin on 34.

West Calder’s win was their second against Borders opposition in the space of three days as they also handed out a 7-0 hiding at home to Vale last Wednesday night in the league.

Hawick and Hotspur were back in action in the league last night, August 13, the former hosting a 1-1 derby draw against the West Linton outfit.

Fairydean are currently bottom of their table, on one point from three fixtures, with Vale, Peebles and Coldstream respectively tenth, 13th and 14th in theirs, on three from three, one from three and one from four, and Hotspur and Hawick second and third in theirs, on nine from three and seven from four.

Fairydean were the Borders’ last men standing in the qualifying cup last time round, getting to the fifth round before being knocked out 3-2 at home to eventual winners Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts in February.

To make it into the last eight, the Galashiels side saw off Luncarty 3-1 in round four in January, Preston Athletic by 3-0 in last October’s round three and Glenrothes by 5-1 last August in the second round, all at home at Netherdale.

