Updated: First league win for Kevin Haynes as boss of Berwick Rangers lifts them seven points clear of foot of table

Goal-scorer Jamie Watson on the ball for Berwick Rangers during their 1-0 win at home to Cumbernauld Colts at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

A first Scottish Lowland Football League win for Kevin Haynes as Berwick Rangers manager at the tenth time of asking has lifted the Northumbrians seven points clear of the foot of the table, with nine left to play for.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Only a single goal separated Rangers from visitors Cumbernauld Colts at Shielfield Park on Saturday but that 60th-minute Jamie Watson header was enough to end a nine-game winless run for Haynes and earn him his first three-point haul.

It also saw Berwick swap places with Cumbernauld in the table, moving up to 15th place, now on 29 points from 31 fixtures, with Colts falling to third from bottom, on 28 from 31, the same as second-bottom Broomhill but with a goal difference seven better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haynes was glad to finally notch up his second win in all competitions as Berwick boss, following a 3-0 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup fifth-round knockout of Hill of Beath Hawthorn at home last month.

Berwick Rangers players celebrating Jamie Watson’s 60th-minute goal during their 1-0 win at home to Cumbernauld Colts at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

“It wasn’t a spectacle, although I think we passed the ball a lot better than we have done,” the 43-year-old told the club’s Facebook page.

“That might have been dictated a bit more by the conditions because we can’t kick the ball high up into the wind, so they were having to pass the ball, certainly in the first half when we were against it.

“I’ve got to give the players massive credit for that. We tried to play, we tried to keep the ball in difficult conditions, and it changed the second half and allowed us to put a lot more pressure on Cumbernauld with the wind, when we had them hemmed in a bit.

“All the players were outstanding. It’s a together group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goal-scorer Jamie Watson on the ball for Berwick Rangers during their 1-0 win at home to Cumbernauld Colts at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

“We had a bit of determination to fight for three points, which was great.”

Berwick’s three-game run-in to the end of the season starts with a trip to Coatbridge to take on Albion Rovers this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

They go into that game on the back of two wins on the bounce against the North Lanarkshire side, by 2-0 in November and 2-1 last April, both at home, with Watson and Ben McCrystal on target last time round and Jackson Mylchreest and Joe Ellison the time before and Stephen O’Neill getting one back for the other Rovers.

That’s followed by a visit from West Lothian’s Broxburn Athletic on Saturday, April 12, and an away-day in Fife facing Cowdenbeath seven days later to wrap this season up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any lingering fears of a second relegation in six years for Rangers might have been dispelled by then, however, if proposals to expand the Lowland League from 18 teams to 32 and split it into two divisions of 16, one for the east of Scotland and the other for the west, get the thumbs-up.

Such a move would require Scottish Football Association executive board approval but, if that is forthcoming, it’s believed that the new set-up could be up and running in time for next season.

If it’s given the green light, Rangers would find themselves in the east division along with current fifth-tier rivals Gala Fairydean Rovers, Bo’ness United, Broxburn, Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers, Cowdenbeath, East Stirlingshire, Hearts B, Linlithgow Rose, Tranent and Stirling University, plus the Scottish Highland Football League’s Brechin City and the East of Scotland Football League premier division’s Musselburgh Athletic, Hill of Beath, Jeanfield Swifts and Haddington Athletic.

Making up the west division would be current Lowland League sides Albion Rovers, Broomhill, Caledonian Braves, Celtic B, Cumbernauld and Gretna 2008, plus present table-toppers East Kilbride if they fail to secure promotion to William Hill League Two via this summer’s play-offs, joined by newcomers Dalbeattie Star, Auchinleck Talbot, Benburb, Clydebank, Cumnock, Darvel, Glenafton, Pollok and Irvine Meadow XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If East Kilbride – currently ten points clear in pole position and out of reach of third-placed Braves, second-placed Celtic B being ineligible for promotion – do go up, however, they could potentially be replaced by Rutherglen Glencairn or another West of Scotland Football League team.

Rangers’ return to winning ways was halted on Tuesday as they hosted EoSFL premier division outfit Dunbar United, the club Haynes left to join them in January, on Tuesday for an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup semi-final, going down 4-2.

Berwick fought back from going 2-0 down to get back on level terms with two goals in the space of three second-half minutes but a further two from the East Lothian outfit put the tie beyond them.

Craig Smith and Cai MacNamara scored for the hosts on 60 minutes and 63, with their visitors’ goals being scored by Taylor Hendry on 20 from the penalty spot, Mackenzie Lawler on 51 and Jason Craig on 70 and 80, booking a place in this year’s final against Linlithgow on Sunday, April 27.