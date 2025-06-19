Updated: Borderers confirm further friendlies ahead of 2025/26 football season

Tiwi Daramola on the ball for Edinburgh City during their 1-0 pre-season friendly win away to Gala Fairydean Rovers at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Tommy Lee)

Vale of Leithen have lined up another pre-season friendly ahead of their upcoming East of Scotland Football League division three campaign to add to two already announced by their opponents.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s at home to Scottish Professional Football League league two side Edinburgh City on Tuesday, July 22, with kick-off at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park at 8pm.

It follows away-days at the Scottish Lowland Football League’s Gala Fairydean Rovers on Tuesday, July 15, and Vale’s former EoSFL second division rivals Coldstream on Saturday, July 19, with kick-offs at 7.45pm at Netherdale Stadium in Galashiels and 2.30pm at Home Park respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vale also played friendlies against former fifth-tier rivals Fairydean and Coldstream last July, losing 5-0 and 4-2, both at home.

Danny Galbraith going up against James Stokes during a 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat for Gala Fairydean Rovers at home to Edinburgh City at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Tommy Lee)

Fairydean are among EoSFL second division side Linton Hotspur’s warm-up opponents too and they play them away on July 19, with kick-off at 2pm.

Ahead of that, the West Linton team will be hitting the road to Midlothian’s Whitehill Welfare, South Lanarkshire’s Lanark United, Edinburgh’s Pentland Athletic and Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare, also in Midlothian.

Whitehill play in the EoSFL’s division one, Lanark in the West of Scotland Football League’s first division, Pentland in the Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association’s Saturday division one and Lily in EoSFL division one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those friendlies take place on June 28, July 5 and July 12, all Saturdays, and Thursday, July 17, respectively, with kick-offs at 3pm, noon, 1pm and 7.30pm.

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing a pre-season friendly at home to Edinburgh City at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday by 1-0 (Photo: Tommy Lee)

Coldstream have got three other friendlies lined up ahead of Vale’s visit on July 19, all at home with 2.30pm kick-offs – against the English Northern League division one’s Whickham on June 28, EoSFL division one’s Edinburgh South on July 5 and Northern League division two’s Alnwick Town on July 12.

Fairydean’s other warm-ups included a visit from Edinburgh City on Saturday, with their visitors winning 1-0, thanks to a 65th-minute Harry Olsson goal.

That will be followed by two matches against EoSFL premier division opponents – at home to Haddington Athletic on July 5 at 2pm and away to Musselburgh Athletic in East Lothian on July 12, with kick-off at 2.30pm.