Updated: Border Amateur Football Association A division title race still neck and neck after wins for Duns and Langlee

​The Dingers signed off for the season by handing out a 7-1 hiding away to Biggar United on Friday but second-placed Langlee kept themselves within reach of top spot by beating Tweedmouth Amateurs 3-1 the day after, also on the road, and Newtown 6-0 at home on Tuesday.

Those results leave Duns on 57 points from 22 fixtures, having dropped the same number of points – nine, though over the course of 18 games that time round due to the league being two teams smaller – as they did on their way to securing their eighth top-flight title last year.

Langlee are on 53 points from 20 fixtures so they need to either win both of their remaining games or settle for a victory and a draw, scoring more than six goals in the process, to add a first A division title to the two lower-league ones they picked up in 2018 and 2019.

They begin that run-in at home to seventh-placed Langholm Legion this coming Saturday, with kick-off at noon, followed by a trip to third-placed Newtown next Tuesday, with kick-off at 6.30pm.

Duns’ scorers in South Lanarkshire were Jonny Simpson with a hat-trick, Sean Phillips at the double, Mark Weatherburn and Liam Demarco.

Ryan Clapperton and Des Sutherland scored for their Galashiels title rivals in Northumberland on Saturday, with an own goal also going their way, as they bounced back from a 4-1 loss away to Duns their prior time out in the league, back on Tuesday, May 7.

Their scorers at Galashiels Public Park on Tuesday were Des Sutherland with four, plus Jack Hay and Shaun Hardie.

Langlee’s third win on the bounce in all competitions was one of two games played by association sides on Saturday, the other being a 4-3 Beveridge Cup final defeat for Leithen Rovers versus Berwick’s Highfields United in Hawick.

Greg Zokas, Robert Sterricks and Kobe Stevens got the Innerleithen outfit’s goals, with Niall Jones scoring a hat-trick for the Northumbrians and Jayden Jeffrey netting their match-winner at the end of extra time.

Fourth-placed Leithen Rovers were back in action on Tuesday for their last B division game of the season, losing 6-4 at home to seventh-placed Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Fairydean ammies’ scorers were Ewan McLaren with two, Thomas Chandler, Lee and Kai Macrae and Allan Marr, with Zokas at the double, Steven Fleming and Sam Archibald on target for their hosts.

An A division play-off in Selkirk between Hawick United and Biggar United is lined up for this Friday, kicking off at 6.30pm.

That game and Langlee’s two remaining league fixtures are followed by the last match of the season a week on Friday, May 31 – this year’s Waddell Cup final between Duns and Langlee at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park, also kicking off at 6.30pm.

That’s the same ground that Duns won that trophy at for the fifth time last May, by beating Greenlaw 4-2, and also where Langlee secured it for the second time in 2022.

