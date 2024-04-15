EoSFL first division basement side Vale of Leithen were given the day’s biggest beating, losing out 8-0 at home to table-toppers Dunipace.

On the scoresheet for manager Danny Smith’s men at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park were Conor Kelly with four goals and Kieran Anderson with two, plus Martin France and Morgan Galloway.

The next biggest margin of defeat – three goals – was inflicted on Linton Hotspur, currently second from bottom of the EoSFL’s division three, at Bathgate Thistle.

Johnny Crutcher scored the West Linton outfit’s only goal in West Lothian, with Glenn Thompson, Zac Mooney, Jake Mairs and Ally McInnes on target for their hosts.

Fellow third division side Hawick Royal Albert were beaten 3-1 away to West Calder United.

Ben Tracey got the Royalists’ goal in West Lothian, with Scott Hay, Andrew Jackson and Jack Pow netting for Thistle.

Second division sides Peebles Rovers and Coldstream shipped three goals apiece at home, the former losing by 3-1 to Edinburgh South and the latter by 3-2 to Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare.

Rovers’ goal-scorer was Luke MacLean and the Streamers’ were Kieran Ingram and Miguel Freire. Scoring the other way were Reece Standen, Stuart Martin and Jack Blaikie at Whitestone Park and Jack Neilson, Darren Leslie and Lewis Sives at Home Park.

The Royalists were back in league action on Tuesday, beating Edinburgh Community 4-2 at home at Albert Park, but Vale’s scheduled fixture hosting Lochore Welfare at the same tiime was postponed due to Victoria Park being waterlogged.

Albert’s scorers were Harry Fowler and Greg Ford, both at the double, with Chris Jack and Ryan Murphy replying for their visitors.

Peebles are due to take on third-from-bottom Ormiston Primrose in the league tonight, also at home, at 6.45pm.

This coming Saturday sees Coldstream at home to Newburgh Juniors and Hotspur hosting a derby against Hawick, both league fixtures kicking off at 2.30pm.

The past week’s results leave Vale bottom of their table, without any points from 19 fixtures; Peebles and Coldstream ninth and tenth respectively in theirs, on 31 points from 25 matches and 28 from 24; and Albert and Hotspur fourth and tenth in theirs, on 35 from 20 and nine from 24.

