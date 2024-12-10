Unusual quirk of Gala Fairydean Rovers' season assessed by skipper Danny Galbraith

Danny Galbraith in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers (Library pic by Thomas Brown)

After scoring twice in the 6-0 away hammering of Cumbernauld Colts which lifted his team off the foot of the Scottish Lowland Football League, Gala Fairydean Rovers skipper Danny Galbraith was trying to comprehend how the lowly Borderers were now fifth highest scorers in the 18-team division.

Galashiels-born midfielder Galbraith, 34, netted a fourth-minute free-kick and a penalty 12 minutes from time after a foul on Ethan Dougal last Saturday, with the rout completed by further goals for Tommy Sharp, Che Reilly (2) and Kieran Dolan.

“Winning 6-0 was very welcome,” ex-Manchester United and Hibernian star Galbraith told the Southern Reporter. “It was a huge game for us given the circumstances.

"There was no getting away from the fact that it was a bit of a must win game, probably from both teams’ perspective, beforehand.

"Looking at the table now, there are only four teams in the league that have scored more than us and yet we have conceded more goals than anyone else by quite a distance.

"It’s very unusual. I don’t think that would have been the case anywhere before where a team near the bottom of the league is in the top five or six teams for scoring goals.

"Normally it’s because you’re not scoring.

"The free-kick I scored was more of a cross/shot, but thankfully it went in at the near post.

"I was obviously delighted to score but the most important thing for us was to win.

"There are still plenty of games to go but I think there was a real emphasis on the fact that probably playing Celtic B the week before wasn’t going to dictate our season.

"But games like Saturday are, certainly in the position we’re in.

"We would have taken a 1-0, a 2-1 or a last minute goal, whatever it took on Saturday.

"So to win as comprehensively as we did was massive. Hopefully more than anything it gives the players a bit of confidence moving forward because to win in that manner was pretty impressive.

"We maybe just need to tighten up a bit more defensively as a team. We know we have enough at the top end of the pitch to hurt teams.”

Rovers, second bottom with 14 points from 19 matches, host 11th-placed Civil Service Strollers in the league this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Galbraith said: “Every game’s a big game for us. But when you’re playing teams that are around you or perhaps not as far ahead at the top of the league, the games become even more important.

"Looking at Civil specifically, we played them only a month or two ago (a 4-2 Gala loss on October 5) and we were 2-0 up but kind of fell apart and ended up losing the game in the end.

"I think we need to learn from these experiences. We know we can hurt teams but on that day we let ourselves down defensively.

"We know we’ll need to be a lot better than we were then because Civil might be 11th in the league but they’re always a team that do well.

"They’re never a team that ever seems to be in any trouble.

"I think the manager’s been around the league for a long time and he always has them well drilled.

"The one thing I would say about Civil is you have to earn your win against them. You never get anything easy and I think we need to go into that game with confidence but be aware that if we’re not at it, we know what will happen because it’s happened before.”

Rovers’ predicament in the league is a pressure charged situation for the predominantly youthful Gala squad as they bid to secure safety under boss Martin Scott. But Galbraith’s vast experience could be vital in helping to steer the Netherdale side away from trouble.

He said: “It’s important that not just myself, but the other more experienced players use their influence, because we’ve got such a young team.

"There are only probably two or three players who are in their late 20s to 30s.

"Experience is vital because it’s the one thing that young players don’t have and the majority of our team is made up of young players.

"There is definitely an emphasis on myself as an experienced player and the captain – as well as the other lads – to set a good example and make sure the young players are comfortable.

"It’s not easy. I’ve been there myself as a young player and when things are not going well you do tend to overthink things where you maybe get caught up in looking at the league table and perhaps become a bit anxious. That’s only natural.

"It’s important for people like myself to navigate other players through that.

"But I think you do that by picking up results. The proof’s in the pudding really.

"I’m absolutely confident that we’ve got what it takes to get out of relegation trouble.

"But ultimately that doesn’t mean anything, you need to go and do it.

"There is no doubt we have enough quality to be higher in the league but you’ve got to go and show that.

"December is a massive month for us. We need to look to win a few games back-to-back.”