Last season’s A division runners-up Duns Amateurs notched up two warm-up wins in the space of three days at home at New Hawthorn Park, by 4-1 against Dunbar United’s under-20s last Wednesday and by 2-1 versus Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs on Saturday.

The Dingers’ scorers at the weekend were Jonny Simpson from the penalty spot and David Brown, with Kai Macrae on target for their B division visitors from Galashiels.

Jordan Yardley, a new signing from Hawick Waverley, scored twice against Dunbar’s youngsters, with Sean Phillips and Kieran Burns also on target and Ally Dickson getting one back for their visitors.

Among Saturday’s other friendlies were a 2-2 draw for the B division’s Leithen Rovers hosting the top flight’s Earlston Rhymers, with Will Cheskin and Fraser Whyte scoring for the Innerleithen outfit and Scott Rice and James Little for their visitors.

Last season’s B division champions, Eyemouth United Amateurs, beat Stow, back after a year out, by 6-2 at home, thanks to a Connor Lough hat-trick and further goals from William Mace, Jamie Logie and AJ Cook, with Jordan Steele on target twice for their visitors.

Fellow A division new boys Hawick United lost out 4-3 away to former B division rivals Ancrum. Nathan Gillie scored twice for United and Kevin Strathdee once, with Lewis Turnbull netting at the double for their hosts at Bridgend Park, along with Craig Hall and Brodie Irvine.

Hawick Waverley enjoyed better luck against B division opposition on the road the night before, beating Gala Hotspur 5.2. Their scorers were Scott Duncan at the double, Matthew Linton, Evan Alexander and Duns-bound Yardley, with Kerr McLelland replying and an own goal also going their hosts’ way.

The A division’s Greenlaw hosted opposition from further afield, Edinburgh’s Corstorphine Dynamo, at WS Happer Memorial Park on Saturday, losing 10-2.

B division newcomers Hawick Legion lost 3-1 at home to the league above’s Langholm Legion that same day, with Bartosz Solowski getting their goal and Finley Dell, Andrew Whittall and Greig Cartner netting for their visitors.

Fellow B division side Kelso Thistle were in warm-up action on Sunday, beating Wooler 4-2 in a penalty shootout after ending open play tied at 3-3 at Coldstream to win the revived Hospital Cup, with Ryan Beveridge scoring all three of their goals in regulation time and he was also on target during a 1-1 draw at home to league rivals St Boswells last Thursday, with Max Brydon netting for their visitors.

