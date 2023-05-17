News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm

Two games left for Coldstream to salvage season after loss in Fife cuts gap to relegation zone to three points

​Coldstream now have two more throws of the dice to secure their survival in the East of Scotland Football League’s first division after losing a bottom-of-the table six-pointer at Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday.

By darin Hutson
Published 17th May 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:35 BST
Coldstream losing 3-1 at Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday (Pic: Burntisland Shipyard)Coldstream losing 3-1 at Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday (Pic: Burntisland Shipyard)
Coldstream losing 3-1 at Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday (Pic: Burntisland Shipyard)

​Miguel Freire put the fourth-from-bottom Streamers ahead against the team immediately below them with a 23rd-minute header but the Fifers hit back with goals from Rhys Wardlaw on 43 minutes and 81 and Cameron Lewis on 87 to cut the gap between the two sides to three points.

Coldstream – knocked out of the East of Scotland Football League Cup on Tuesday at Haddington Athletic, with Gary Windram on target for the Borderers and Ethan Williams at the double and Riley Haston for their East Lothian hosts – now have six points left to play for as they look to avoid relegation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manager Kieran Ainslie’s side, currently on 28 points from as many fixtures, are away to Luncarty this Saturday and at home to Lochore Welfare seven days later, both 2.30pm kick-offs.

Related topics:Fife