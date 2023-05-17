Two games left for Coldstream to salvage season after loss in Fife cuts gap to relegation zone to three points

Coldstream losing 3-1 at Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday (Pic: Burntisland Shipyard)

​Miguel Freire put the fourth-from-bottom Streamers ahead against the team immediately below them with a 23rd-minute header but the Fifers hit back with goals from Rhys Wardlaw on 43 minutes and 81 and Cameron Lewis on 87 to cut the gap between the two sides to three points.

Coldstream – knocked out of the East of Scotland Football League Cup on Tuesday at Haddington Athletic, with Gary Windram on target for the Borderers and Ethan Williams at the double and Riley Haston for their East Lothian hosts – now have six points left to play for as they look to avoid relegation.

