Two cup dates fixed for Gala Fairydean Rovers
Gala Fairydean Rovers have had two cup dates confirmed this week as they approach their final five fixtures of the current Scottish Lowland Football League season.
Their East of Scotland Cup final against Linlithgow Rose is lined up for Sunday, March 26, at Ferguson Park in Rosewell in Midlothian, with kick-off at 2pm.
That’s a re-run of their 3-1 loss to Linlithgow last May at Penicuik in the final of 2022’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.
Rovers qualified for the final with a 1-0 win at League 1’s Kelty Hearts in January, and East of Scotland Football League premier division table-toppers Rose booked their place by beating FC Edinburgh 3-1 in February.
The Borderers have been drawn at home to Motherwell’s Caledonian Braves in the first round of this year’s Scottish Lowland Football League Cup after that, with that tie taking place on Saturday, April 29.