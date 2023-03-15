Two cup dates fixed for Gala Fairydean Rovers

Gala Fairydean Rovers drawing 1-1 with Cowdenbeath on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Their East of Scotland Cup final against Linlithgow Rose is lined up for Sunday, March 26, at Ferguson Park in Rosewell in Midlothian, with kick-off at 2pm.

That’s a re-run of their 3-1 loss to Linlithgow last May at Penicuik in the final of 2022’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers qualified for the final with a 1-0 win at League 1’s Kelty Hearts in January, and East of Scotland Football League premier division table-toppers Rose booked their place by beating FC Edinburgh 3-1 in February.