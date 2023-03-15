News you can trust since 1855
Two cup dates fixed for Gala Fairydean Rovers

Gala Fairydean Rovers have had two cup dates confirmed this week as they approach their final five fixtures of the current Scottish Lowland Football League season.

By Darin Hutson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT
Gala Fairydean Rovers drawing 1-1 with Cowdenbeath on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)
Gala Fairydean Rovers drawing 1-1 with Cowdenbeath on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)
Gala Fairydean Rovers drawing 1-1 with Cowdenbeath on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Their East of Scotland Cup final against Linlithgow Rose is lined up for Sunday, March 26, at Ferguson Park in Rosewell in Midlothian, with kick-off at 2pm.

That’s a re-run of their 3-1 loss to Linlithgow last May at Penicuik in the final of 2022’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

Rovers qualified for the final with a 1-0 win at League 1’s Kelty Hearts in January, and East of Scotland Football League premier division table-toppers Rose booked their place by beating FC Edinburgh 3-1 in February.

The Borderers have been drawn at home to Motherwell’s Caledonian Braves in the first round of this year’s Scottish Lowland Football League Cup after that, with that tie taking place on Saturday, April 29.

