Two Borders teams through to third round of football’s Scottish Amateur Cup and four knocked out

​Two Borders teams made it through to round three of football’s Scottish Amateur Cup on Saturday, with four going out.

Earlston Rhymers' David Brown, left, in action against Newshot in the Scottish Amateur Cup's second round at Kelso on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Langlee Amateurs and Earlston Rhymers were the two teams to win their second-round ties, the former by 1-0 away to Stirling University’s ammies and the latter by 8-3 hosting Renfrewshire’s Newshot in Kelso.

Jack Hay got the only goal of the game fo r Langlee in Stirling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhymers’ scorers were captain Danny Simpson and Scott Rice both at the double, plus Alex Ainslie, Jimmy Bell, Mikey Gavana and Phil Addison.

Earlston Rhymers' Scott Rice on the ball versus Newshot in the Scottish Amateur Cup's second round at Kelso on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Ancrum, Greenlaw and Hawick United were all knocked out, losing respectively 4-1 at home to Aberdeen’s Tolbooth, 3-0 hosting Kirkintilloch’s Harestanes, 3-0 at Paisley’s Gleniffer Thistle and 7-2 on home turf versus Edinburgh’s Sandys.

Lee Macrae got on the scoresheet for Fairydean’s ammies at Netherdale and Hawick United’s scorers were Andrew Coyle and Martin Goldie.

Fellow Border Amateur Football Associaion outfit Biggar United also went out, losing 6-1 at Kirkintilloch Thistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two second-round ties due to be held at the weekend were postponed to this coming Saturday, both kicking off at 2pm – Leithen Rovers hosting Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don and Tweedmouth Amateurs at home to Stirling’s Plean.

Ross Scott on the ball for Hawick United during their 7-2 defeat at home to Sandys in the second round of the Scottish Amateur Cup on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Four league fixtures were played on Saturday as well, two apiece in the association’s A and B divisions.

The former were a 3-0 win for Newtown at Tweeddale Rovers and a 3-2 defeat for Chirnside United away to Langholm Legion.

The latter saw Lauder draw 3-3 at home to Kelso Thistle and Gala Hotspur given a 7-0 hiding at Berwick’s Highfields United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newtown’s scorers were James Little, Darren Blacklock and Rhuari Howarth.

Hawick United losing 7-2 at home to Sandys in the second round of the Scottish Amateur Cup on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Netting for Chirnside were Jay Atkinson and Daniel Pattenden, with Brian Mattinson twice and Cole Hamilton on target for their hosts in Dumfries and Galloway.

Niall Jones got five goals for Highfields, with Daniel Curle and Conal Ham adding one each.

Saturday’s win sees Newtown sitting sixth in the A division, level on 16 points with fourth-placed Langholm and fifth-placed Hawick Waverley, though that return is from a dozen games, as opposed to Legion’s 11 and Waverley’s ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tweeddale Rovers are second from bottom, with nine points from ten fixtures, and Chirnside are eighth, on 13 from 12.

Earlston Rhymers' Daniel Simpson on the attack against Newshot in the Scottish Amateur Cup's second round at Kelso on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Duns Amateurs remain top of the table, on 21 points from nine fixtures, despite having Saturday’s scheduled visit from basement side Hawick Legion postponed.

Langlee are second, one point behind Duns but with a game in hand.

Highfields, on 30 points from 13 fixtures, are now six points clear of second-placed Eyemouth United Amateurs at the top of the B division, but the Fishermen, having had their planned trip to Coldstream Amateurs at the weekend called off, have got three games in hand on them.