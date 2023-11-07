Two Borders teams through to third round of football’s Scottish Amateur Cup and four knocked out
Langlee Amateurs and Earlston Rhymers were the two teams to win their second-round ties, the former by 1-0 away to Stirling University’s ammies and the latter by 8-3 hosting Renfrewshire’s Newshot in Kelso.
Jack Hay got the only goal of the game fo r Langlee in Stirling.
Rhymers’ scorers were captain Danny Simpson and Scott Rice both at the double, plus Alex Ainslie, Jimmy Bell, Mikey Gavana and Phil Addison.
Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Ancrum, Greenlaw and Hawick United were all knocked out, losing respectively 4-1 at home to Aberdeen’s Tolbooth, 3-0 hosting Kirkintilloch’s Harestanes, 3-0 at Paisley’s Gleniffer Thistle and 7-2 on home turf versus Edinburgh’s Sandys.
Lee Macrae got on the scoresheet for Fairydean’s ammies at Netherdale and Hawick United’s scorers were Andrew Coyle and Martin Goldie.
Fellow Border Amateur Football Associaion outfit Biggar United also went out, losing 6-1 at Kirkintilloch Thistle.
Two second-round ties due to be held at the weekend were postponed to this coming Saturday, both kicking off at 2pm – Leithen Rovers hosting Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don and Tweedmouth Amateurs at home to Stirling’s Plean.
Four league fixtures were played on Saturday as well, two apiece in the association’s A and B divisions.
The former were a 3-0 win for Newtown at Tweeddale Rovers and a 3-2 defeat for Chirnside United away to Langholm Legion.
The latter saw Lauder draw 3-3 at home to Kelso Thistle and Gala Hotspur given a 7-0 hiding at Berwick’s Highfields United.
Newtown’s scorers were James Little, Darren Blacklock and Rhuari Howarth.
Netting for Chirnside were Jay Atkinson and Daniel Pattenden, with Brian Mattinson twice and Cole Hamilton on target for their hosts in Dumfries and Galloway.
Niall Jones got five goals for Highfields, with Daniel Curle and Conal Ham adding one each.
Saturday’s win sees Newtown sitting sixth in the A division, level on 16 points with fourth-placed Langholm and fifth-placed Hawick Waverley, though that return is from a dozen games, as opposed to Legion’s 11 and Waverley’s ten.
Tweeddale Rovers are second from bottom, with nine points from ten fixtures, and Chirnside are eighth, on 13 from 12.
Duns Amateurs remain top of the table, on 21 points from nine fixtures, despite having Saturday’s scheduled visit from basement side Hawick Legion postponed.
Langlee are second, one point behind Duns but with a game in hand.
Highfields, on 30 points from 13 fixtures, are now six points clear of second-placed Eyemouth United Amateurs at the top of the B division, but the Fishermen, having had their planned trip to Coldstream Amateurs at the weekend called off, have got three games in hand on them.
Kelso are fifth in the division, with 17 points from 12 fixtures; Lauder ninth, on ten from 11; and Hotspur tenth, on seven from nine.