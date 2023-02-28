Two Borders sides up against South Lanarkshire opposition in amateur football cup semi-finals

Langlee Amateurs and Duns Amateurs vying for possession on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Saturday’s two regional derbies saw Langlee Amateurs knock out Border Amateur Football Association A division title rivals Duns Amateurs and Newtown, their league’s basement side, show Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association division one outfit Linton Hotspur the exit.

Second-placed Langlee beat league leaders Duns 1-0 at home at Galashiels Public Park to progress, thanks to a 23rd-minute Declan Leckie goal, and Newtown pulled off a 3-2 victory at Hotspur’s New Moor Road home ground in West Linton.

Newtown’s goals were scored by James Little, Rhuari Howarth and Calum Mcgowan, with Connor Brunton and Craig Forrest on target for their hosts.

Langlee Amateurs being penalised for a foul against Duns Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee and Newtown will both be up against South Lanarkshire opposition in the semis, with dates and venues yet to be confirmed, the former facing Lanark’s Kirkfield United and the latter Lesmahagow.

Kirkfield got the better of another South Lanarkshire side, Border Amateur Football Association B division table-toppers Biggar United, away by 6-3 in their quarter-final on Saturday and current holders ’Gow handed out a 12-0 thumping at home to Hawick Legion in theirs.

Eight league fixtures were also played at the weekend, three apiece in the association’s A and C divisions and two in its B division.

The top flight’s matches were a 3-2 win for Stow at Hawick Waverley, a 5-3 victory for Greenlaw at Chirnside United and a 4-1 defeat for Tweeddale Rovers at Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Langlee Amateurs knocking Duns Amateurs out of football's South of Scotland Amateur Cup on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

On the scoresheet for Stow, now up to third place with 22 points from 13 games, were Hagen Steele, Jason McIntosh and Michael Gavana, with Evan Alexander and Jordan Yardley netting for their fifth-placed hosts.

William Smillie notched up a hat-trick for second-bottom Greenlaw, with Kai Robertson and Sean Spoor adding further goals and Daniel Pattendem getting a hat-trick of his own for their fourth-placed hosts.

Grant Wilson scored seventh-placed Tweeddale’s sole goal in Northumberland against eighth-placed Tweedmouth.

Selkirk Victoria won 4-1 at home to Gala Hotspur and Earlston Rhymers racked up a 4-3 victory on the road at Hawick United in the B division.

Stow in possession at Hawick Waverley at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

On target for the seventh-placed Souters against basement side Hotspur were Darren Munro at the double, David Deans and Jack Allan.

Second-placed Rhymers’ scorers against second-bottom Hawick United were Ali Buchanan twice, Gavin Dickson and Ritchie Ritchie

The C division’s fixtures were a 4-3 loss for Lauder hosting Berwick Colts, a 2-1 home win for St Boswells versus Kelso Thistle and a 4-2 victory for Eyemouth United Amateurs at Berwick’s Highfields United.

Netting for St Boswells were Kieron Crawford and Kai Macrae, with Alex Gibbs registering a consolation effort for their visitors.

Hawick Waverley trying to get a tackle in during their 3-2 home loss to Stow on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Eyemouth’s scorers were Ilja Ovcinnikovs, Connor Lough, Stefan Kennedy and Jake Rutherford, with Niall Jones on target at the double for their hosts.

Earlston Rhymers beating Hawick United 4-3 at the latter's home-town's Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Hawick United and Earlston Rhymers vying for the ball on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Langlee Amateurs on the attack against Duns Amateurs at Galashiels Public Park on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Hawick Waverley on the ball versus Stow on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)