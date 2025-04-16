Tweeddale Rovers follow up 5-0 win with midweek one by 4-0 to stay within reach of top of table

Jordan Sykes scored for Tweeddale Rovers in Ancrum on Saturday and Biggar on Tuesday in the Border Amateur Football Association’s B division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs remain four points clear at the top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s B division after being awarded a home win due to Tuesday’s prospective opponents Ancrum being unable to muster a team to take them on.

Second-placed Tweeddale Rovers also picked up three points that night but they had to work for theirs, beating Biggar United 4-0 away.

Their scorers in South Lanarkshire were Doug Knox, Grant Wilson, Jordan Sykes and Jake Houten.

Those results leave Fairydean’s ammies on 52 points and their Peebles title rivals on 48, both from 20 fixtures, with six apiece left to play.

Stow are third on 40 points from 21 matches, Kelso Thistle fourth on 37 from 19 and Leithen Rovers fifth on 36 from 19.

Five other B division fixtures were played on Tuesday – home wins by 2-1 for Gala Hotspur against Hawick Legion, 5-0 for Kelso versus Jed Legion, 6-3 for Stow playing Selkirk Victoria and 3-0 for Berwick Town against Coldstream Amateurs and a 7-2 away victory for Leithen Rovers at St Boswells.

They followed another handful of B division matches on Saturday including a 5-0 win for Tweeddale away to Ancrum, thanks to a hat-trick from Knox and further goals from Houten and Sykes.

Two home wins and two draws accounted for the rest of that part of the day’s fixture card.

The former saw Gala Hotspur get the better of Berwick Town by 3-0 and Stow edging out Kelso 3-2.

Saturday’s two drawn scorelines were 3-3 for Coldstream hosting Selkirk and 1-1 for St Boswells at home to Hawick Legion.

