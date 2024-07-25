Trophy win for Duns as pre-season friendlies continue for Border Amateur Football Association sides

​That victory at their Berwickshire rivals’ Comrades Park home ground saw them secure the Matt Simpson Trophy for the third year on the bounce.

Luke Strangeways, Jordan Yardley and Mark Weatherburn scored a goal apiece for the Dingers, with Michael Tweedie getting one back for their hosts.

That silverware success followed an 8-1 semi-final knockout of Tweedmouth Amateurs at the same ground last Wednesday night, with Strangeways on target then too, along with Sean Phillips with a hat-trick and Liam Demarco with a double, plus Jonny Simpson and a trialist.

Chirnside won their semi-final the night before against Kelso Thistle by 5-3, thanks to goals from Jake Lough at the double, Jamie Robertson, Robert Reid and Max Matthewson.

The next A division season starts on Saturday, August 10, and it will see the Dingers, runners-up to Langlee Amateurs last time round, bidding for their ninth top-flight title after prior wins in 1968, 1990, 1991, 1998, 1999, 2011, 2022 and 2023.

They begin next term at home to Hawick Waverley, with kick-off at New Hawthorn Park at 2pm.

Fellow top-flight teams Greenlaw, Eyemouth United Amateurs and Hawick United and the B division’s Coldstream Amateurs, Hawick Legion, Ancrum, Gala Hotspur and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs were also in pre-season friendly action at the weekend.

Greenlaw lost 5-1 at home at WS Happer Memorial Park to Preston Athletic’s under-20s on Saturday, with Kai Robertson netting their consolation effort.

That followed a 7-0 defeat the Wednesday before away to East of Scotland Football League second division side Tweedmouth Rangers, with Dylan Gruter, Christian Temple twice, Ciaran Nisbet, Sam Straughan, Craig Heath and Craig Bell on target for their hosts in Northumberland.

Eyemouth were beaten 9-1 at East Lothian’s Tranent Amateurs on Saturday, with Liam Henderson, Paul McDermott and Ryan Flanagan at the double, plus Adam Forsyth, Sean Brown and Ryan Colgan scoring for their hosts and William Mace replying.

Hawick United lost out 5-3 away to Fairydean’s ammies, with Kevin Strathdee at the double and Aaron Swailes scoring for the visitors and Lee Macrae four times for their hosts, plus Jack Oliver.

Fairydean went on to lose 2-1 at Ancrum on Tuesday, with Macrae on target for them and Lewis Turnbull and Cameron Fisher for their hosts.

Ancrum lost 3-0 hosting Gala Hotspur on Saturday, with Josh Lamb, Daniel Cairnie and Joseph Agyei Owusu on target for their visitors.

Sunday saw the Streamers’ ammies edged out 3-2 at home to Wooler, with Jack Jones and Callum Howe getting their goals.

See also …

1 . Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs v Hawick United Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs beating Hawick United 5-3 in a pre-season friendly at Netherdale on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

