Triple triumph for Kelso teen football team

The triumphant U15 Kelso 2006 squad displays the silverware (picture by Bill McBurnie)

The town’s under-15s, also known as Kelso 2006, lifted the Division 3 Cup and the Charles Kivlin Cup on successive weekends.

The icing on the cake came with confirmation they had also won the South East Region Youth Football Association League Division 3 championship.

Their trophy double was completed on Sunday as Kelso defeated Crammond 1-0 in the Charles Kivlin Cup final.

Kelso's Aidan Reilly, right, shadows an opponent (picture by Bill McBurnie)

Crammond had been hit heavily by Covid-19 issues and had lost several key players, which meant they could start only with ten, later reduced to nine through injury. They nevertheless put in a great performance before Fraser Swan hit Kelso’s winner in the dying minutes.

A week earlier, Kelso had defeated Arniston Rangers 2-1 in the Division 3 Cup final, with a Danny James counter and an own goal carrying them to victory.

The team’s administrator, Marley Arnold, said: “This season has been a really difficult one, with Covid-19, isolation, travel restrictions and players getting injured.

“We have had lots of games to get played in a short space of time, but nothing has fazed this team. In every game, they have gone out on the pitch and given it 100 per cent.

Clever shielding of the ball by Kelso (picture by Bill McBurnie)

“To say we are proud of them is an understatement.

“Credit also has to go to our two fantastic coaches, Andy Swinton and Robbie Reilly, who have given up numerous hours of coaching and both bring a wealth of knowledge to the sidelines which has been passed on to the team.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are.”

Marley added the club was also extremely grateful to the players’ parents. “Week in, week out, they travel up to Edinburgh to get these boys to games and are, by far, their biggest supporters,” she said.

Danny James of Kelso on the break (picture by Bill McBurnie)

Excitement had started to build after the 2006s reached the semi-finals of both cup contests as they realised a double, or at least two final appearances, could be within their reach.

At Kelso High School, in the Division 3 Cup semi-final, they beat North Merchiston 5-0. They then travelled to Newbattle High School for the Charles Kivlin semi-final and defeated Newtongrange Star 4-2 on penalties, after a 1-1 finish in normal time.