Tributes to Hawick football club treasurer Dougie Hogg after death at age of 59

Late Hawick Waverley treasurer Dougie Hogg

Mr Hogg’s association with the Wilton Lodge Park club spanned more than 30 years and he was a long-serving committee member there before taking over as treasurer.

He is described on the club's Facebook page as “always a hugely popular figure among the ever-changing teams at the Waverley”, and it adds: “To us all, he was Wee Dougie, but he had a big heart. Rest in peace.”

Club chairman Alistair McCutcheon said he would be a massive loss, even more so as a friend than a clubmate.

Dougie Hogg, far left, is remembered by pals as a keen socialiser

Mr Hogg was already at the club when Mr McCutcheon joined in 1993 and the chairman said: “He has done an absolutely brilliant job for the club over a great number of years.

“He never really played football to any level, although he did turn out a couple of times as a substitute for the club when we were short of numbers.”

Mr Hogg, he added, was a great example of the type of committee person, behind-the-scenes worker and administrative assistant that every club needs.

“He was my right-hand man, and his work just allowed him to do so much for the club in his spare time,” said Mr McCutcheon. “It was just so helpful.

Dougie Hogg, far right, at a cup presentation

“He did a brilliant job as treasurer. He kept everything in check and also ran a Sunday tote to keep the club ticking over and administered that all himself.”

Mr Hogg, survived by his wife Janet, worked at what was then Lloyds TSB for many years and later ran a financial advice business.

He is also remembered as a keen motorcyclist and an enthusiastic socialiser.

Mr McCutcheon added that the work his pal did for the Border Amateur Football League club was “just invaluable” and that he was held in tremendous esteem at Waverley.

“The team changed many, many times over the years, but he is such a fondly talked-about member of the club,” he said.