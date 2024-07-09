Tributes paid to ex-Gala Fairydean manager Davie Watkins after death at 79

Late Gala Fairydean manager Davie Watkins pictured in 2020 (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Tributes are being paid to ex-Gala Fairydean manager Davie Watkins following his death at the age of 79.

Earlston’s Watkins played for Borders clubs including Hawick Royal Albert, Vale of Leithen, Coldstream, Selkirk and Duns, also earning a cap for Scotland, but is probably best known for his time at Fairydean.

It was at Netherdale Stadium in Galashiels that Watkins made the move into management once his playing days were over, initially as assistant manager to Mark Gray, alias Jabo, before taking over as gaffer himself and leading Fairydean to a record-breaking four Scottish Qualifying Cup South final victories in a row, from 1982 to 1985, ahead of their merger with Gala Rovers in 2013.

He leaves a wife, Irene, and two children, Bruce and Jill.

A spokesperson for Fairydean said: “Even latterly, when his health was suffering, he would regularly come along to our games and regale us with his stories of past successes, which we all enjoyed.

“We are all going to miss him and the club wish to pass on our condolences to Irene and his family at this very sad time.”

Duns, Albert and Coldstream have added their voices to that tribute, with the Dingers posting: “It’s very sad news.

“Everyone at Duns would like to pass on our condolences to Davie’s friends and family at this very sad time.”

The Royalists posted: “Everyone at Hawick Royal Albert was saddened to learn of the recent passing of former player Davie Watkins.

“Davie played for the Albert in the 1970s and was part of the East of Scotland Football League-winning squad of 1973/74.

“Latterly reporting on games for Radio Borders, Davie was a familiar face in nearly every ground in the league and will be missed by all who were fortunate to know him.

“All at the club send our condolences to Davie’s friends and family at this time.”

The Streamers added: “Everyone at Coldstream was saddened by the passing of Davie Watkins.

“A very weel-kent face, Davie was regularly a visitor to Home Park, taking in many of the Streamers’ matches.

“Davie played for a host of Borders clubs including Hawick, Selkirk and Vale of Leithen, to name a few, though Coldstream remember him well for his time as a player in the 1960s.

“Davie was a member of the winning team that secured the 1967 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

“The same team also reached the final of the City Cup in the same year.

“Davie’s skill-set saw him capped for Scotland at amateur level before finishing his career with Gala.

“He was a true gentleman who possessed a huge knowledge of the Borders and the game.

“Everyone at Coldstream would like to pass on our condolences to his family at this very sad time.”