'Training was cancelled as our astroturf was frozen over' - Vale of Leithen interim boss Joe Murray on wintry weather hitting football clubs

Vale of Leithen interim manager Joe Murray (Pic by Alwyn Johnston)

“It will be a very tough game but – looking at the forecast – we will be very lucky if it is on,” Vale interim manager Joe Murray told The Southern Reporter. "Friday is the big factor, depending on how warm it gets. Linlithgow are just coming off the back of a defeat to Lothian Thistle so they’ll be wanting to bounce back from that.

"I don’t know how it is down in Innerleithen, but certainly up in Edinburgh – where Murray lives – it’s pretty white and pretty hard and on Monday it didn’t get over minus one.

"Our training on Tuesday night was cancelled because the astroturf was actually frozen over. Hopefully we can train tonight (Thursday) and it’s got a wee bit warmer but this could be us not playing again before the end of the year I think.”

Vale are also supposed to visit Penicuik Athletic in the league next Wednesday, December 21, kick-off at 7.30pm, but that one also looks like a probable postponement.

"Penicuik is like Narnia sometimes,” Murray added. “I think it’s to snow at the weekend as well. Fingers crossed we get it played. Hopefully all the guys enjoy their Christmas period and we get back in the New Year.”