​Three of five Borders football teams in East of Scotland Qualifying Cup action at weekend go through

​Gala Fairydean Rovers, Vale of Leithen and Coldstream are the sides going through and those knocked out were Hawick Royal Albert and Peebles Rovers.

Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Fairydean, managed by Martin Scott, saw off opposition four divisions below them in the form of Edinburgh United by 3-1 on the road to secure progress in pursuit of silverware.

Their scorers at the capital’s Saughton Enclosure were Ethan Dougal at the double on 22 minutes and 39 and Michael Beagley on 85 after Robbie Carter had put their East of Scotland Football League third division hosts ahead with five minutes on the clock.

Fairydean’s former fifth-tier rivals Vale, now in the EoSFL’s second division, also earned a place in round three at the expense of third-division opposition, beating Livingston United 2-1 at home at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park, their second win in the space of three games.

Their scorers were debutant Scott Cumming on ten minutes and Kyle Mitchell, from the penalty spot, on 32, with Lee Kelly getting one back for their visitors from West Lothian on 77.

Coldstream will join Gala and Vale in the third-round draw after notching up a 2-0 win away to fellow EoSFL second division side Tweedmouth Rangers at Berwick’s Shielfield Park, thanks to goals from Thomas Grey on 51 minutes and Jack Storm on 80.

The region’s other representatives in the second division, Peebles, currently without a manager following Paul Dickson’s departure last week, lost out away to the side currently second in their table, Armadale Thistle, by 4-2.

Rovers’ scorers in West Lothian were Gregor Lamb on 22 minutes and Kyle Kivlichan on 60, from the penalty spot, with Aaron Ramage at the double, Ben Stewart and Robbie Feeney on target for their hosts.

Third-division Albert were edged out 3-2 at home by the Lowland League’s Civil Service Strollers.

Their goals were supplied by Harry Fowler on 90 minutes and Ben Uwandu four minutes later after the Edinburgh outfit went 3-0 up at Albert Park.

Only one of the Borders’ handful of EoSFL sides are in midweek action this week and that’s Linton Hotspur, and they’re away to Fauldhouse United for a third-division fixture on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6.45pm.

This coming Saturday’s league fixture card includes a derby for head first-team coach David Brown’s Coldstream hosting Peebles, a visit from Tweedmouth for manager Ian Flynn’s Vale and gaffer Kenny Aitchison’s Hawick playing host to East Lothian’s Ormiston Primrose, all 2.30pm kick-offs.

Ahead of those games, Vale are 11th in their table, on three points from as many fixtures, Peebles 13th, on one from three; Peebles bottom, on one from four; Hotspur second, on ten from four; and the Royalists third, on eight from five.

Another midweek fixture follows next Wednesday, August 28, and it’s an away-day to Tweedmouth for Peebles, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm.

