Three goals in just over 10 minutes not enough to earn first point of season for Vale of Leithen

Vale of Leithen playing Brechin City last month (Photo: Graeme Youngson)

The Innerleithen side had looked to be in for a hiding after having a man sent off on 50 minutes while 3-0 down to Stirling University, and such fears appeared to be confirmed once Conor Doan scored his second goal on 76 minutes following an earlier one on 46 and first-half goals by Calum Rae on 10 and Bed Davidson on 31.

A seemingly-unlikely fightback followed, however, after a deflected Mikey Joyce shot found its way into the top left corner of the visitors’ net on 78 minutes.

James Stokes slotted in a low cross six minutes later to restore the students’ four-goal lead, but visiting defender Callum Downie scored an own goal on 87 minutes while trying to put a Jordan Sykes ball across the face of the net wide for corner.

Jason Jarvis netted again for the visitors on 88 minutes to make the scoreline 6-2, but that wasn’t the end of matters as Mark Hayford headed home for the Borderers from a free-kick right on the final whistle.

That was Vale’s 13th defeat in as many games this campaign and they remain without any points to their name at the foot of the 18-team table, six points adrift of second-bottom Gretna 2008, having now scored five goals and conceded 72.