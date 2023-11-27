Three Borders teams through to last eight of football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup, with four going out

​Three Borders football teams went through to the quarter-finals of this season’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup on Saturday, all of them at the expense of other sides from the region.

Callum Philips on the ball for Kelso Thistle during their 5-1 loss away to Hawick Legion in the second round of this season's South of Scotland Amateur Cup (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Hawick Legion might be propping up the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after losing all eight of their fixtures so far, scoring only ten goals in the process, but they’re continuing to prove anything but winless or goal-shy in the cup.

They found the back of the net half as many times in 90 minutes at home to Kelso Thistle at the weekend as they’ve managed since mid-August in the league, following up a 12-1 demolition of Jed Legion in round one last month, also at Brunton Park, with a 5-1 victory.

Fellow A division outfit Greenlaw also knocked out B division opposition, seeing off Lauder 4-2 at home at WS Happer Memorial Park, and Eyemouth United Amateurs did it the other way round, beating Tweeddale Rovers, second from bottom of the division above them, 3-1 at home at Warner Park.

Rodrigo Olival tackling Luke McKinlay during Hawick Legion's 5-1 win at home to Kelso Thistle in the second round of this season's South of Scotland Amateur Cup (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs went out too after losing 4-2 at home to Lanark’s Kirkfield United.

Three other second-round ties were postponed. Hawick Waverley hosting Duns Amateurs has been rescheduled for this coming Saturday and Langlee Amateurs and Leithen Rovers’ home games against Carluke Thistle and West Barns Star respectively have been put back to the Saturday after, December 9.

Hawick Legion’s goal-scorers, helped by a Kelso own goal, were Joe Wylie, Calder Law, Finnen Gordon-Woolley and Moises Silveira.

Kai Robertson got a hat-trick for Greenlaw, with William Smillie also on target.

Jamie Milner on the ball for Kelso Thistle during their 5-1 loss away to Hawick Legion in the second round of this season's South of Scotland Amateur Cup (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

James Paxton, Stefan Kennedy and Kev Strachan scored for Eyemouth, with Jordan Sykes replying for their visitors from Peebles.

On target for Fairydean’s ammies at Netherdale in Galashiels were Adrian Kulik and Sam Ostle, with Jamie Henderson scoring twice for their visitors, along with Dylan Burnside and Owen Mooney.

The cup’s last eight will see, on dates yet to be fixed, Langlee or Carluke host Law Community, Leithen Rovers or West Barns Star at home to Kirkfield United, Hawick Legion on the road at Greenlaw and Eyemouth being visited by Waverley or Duns.

Three league fixtures were also played on Saturday, two in the association’s A division and one in its B division.

Aidan Oldham on the ball during Hawick Legion's 5-1 win at home to Kelso Thistle in the second round of this season's South of Scotland Amateur Cup (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

The former were a 3-1 victory for Newtown at home to Biggar United and a 5-1 win for Earlston Rhymers hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Newtown’s win lifts them up to the top of the table, with 25 points from 15 games, though second-placed Duns, on 24 points, have five games in hand on them and third-placed Langlee, on 23, have played six fewer.

Rhymers are fifth, on 19 points; Biggar ninth, on 12; and Tweedmouth third from bottom, on ten, all having played ten fixtures.

James Little scored two of Newtown’s goals and Daniel Headspeath got their other.

Sam Ostle challenging for the ball during Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs' 4-2 loss at home to Lanark's Kirkfield United in the second round of this season's South of Scotland Amateur Cup on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Scoring for Rhymers were Phil Addison, Alex Ainslie, Mikey Gavana, Jimmy Bell and Scott Rice.

The only B division fixture to go ahead was a 3-2 defeat for Ancrum away to Coldstream Amateurs.

Steven Waugh scored twice for the Streamers and Tommy Lyall netted their other, with David Gobby and Sean Clarke on target for Ancrum.