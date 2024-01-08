Thomas Scobbie targeting third league win as Berwick Rangers boss after 1-0 victory at Tranent

​Berwick Rangers manager Thomas Scobbie is now setting his sights on a hat-trick after notching up his second Scottish Lowland Football League win since taking charge in October.

Thomas Scobbie is hoping for his third league victory as Berwick Rangers manager at home to Civil Service Strollers this Saturday (Pic: Michael Gillen)

​Saturday’s 1-0 victory away to East Lothian’s Tranent Juniors came three weeks after Scobbie’s first league win, by 2-0 at home to basement side Edinburgh University, but he’s hoping he won’t have to wait as long for his third.

Rangers’ next opponents, Civil Service Strollers, might have handed out a 7-0 hiding to Gala Fairydean Rovers at the weekend but the 35-year-old reckons his side, boosted by the arrival of striker Jackson Mylchreest on loan from Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone last month, have got what it takes to get a result at home to them this Saturday, having only just lost out, by 1-0, in the reverse fixture in Edinburgh in November. Kick-off at Shielfield Park is at 3pm.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Scobbie told Berwick’s Facebook page.

“We had a disappointing result up there, losing 1-0. We created so many chances in the first half but we didn’t take them because we didn’t really have an out-and-out striker, but now that Jackson’s here and he’s on a good run – he’s got four goals, he’s feeling confident, he’s looking sharp – we’ll set up to go and implement our game-plan and how we want to play.

“We do our due diligence on other teams but ultimately our focus is on how we can get the best out of our players, so we’ll look to set up as well as we can with the players available.

“We’re really positive going into next week and we’ll keep progressing.”

Mylchreest, 17, previously at Tranent on loan, scored Rangers’ match-winning goal at Foresters Park on Saturday with a volley into the bottom-right corner of home goalkeeper Kelby Mason’s net on 51 minutes after both sides had been reduced to ten men by red cards.

That was the teenager’s fourth goal in his first six games for Berwick and his sixth in the league this season, having also netted twice for Tranent last year.

The hosts’ Aiden Welsh was sent off on 20 minutes for a studs-up tackle on Lewis Barr and the visitors’Jamie Stevenson followed him off the pitch just ahead of half-time for a foul on Kallum Higginbotham.