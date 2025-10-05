Third wins on bounce for Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert

Vale of Leithen players celebrating scoring during their 6-3 win at home to Livingston United on Saturday (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

New Vale of Leithen manager Ger Rossi’s winning beginning in that role continued with a 6-3 defeat of Livingston United at home on Saturday.

That was the Innerleithen outfit’s third victory on the trot, equalling their two longest winning streaks of the year, in April and February – and it lifts them up to eighth place in the East of Scotland Football League’s third division, on a dozen points from eight fixtures, just three points shy of the table’s four promotion places.

It was secured by a Kyle Kivlichan hat-trick on 30 minutes, 50 and, from the penalty spot, 76, with Callum Mitchell, Nathan Thomson and Kyle Mitchell also scoring, on 12, 70 and 93 respectively.

Netting the other way past home goalkeeper Thomas McLean at Victoria Park were Grant MacDonald on 55 minutes, Blair McCamley on 67 and Danny Kleinman on 94.

Saturday also saw Hawick Royal Albert win for the third time on the bounce in all competitions and fourth in the league, tightening their grip on pole position in the table, on 21 points from eight fixtures, five points clear of second-placed Edinburgh United and with a game in hand on the capital city club.

Manager Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists edged out second-from-bottom Edinburgh Community by 3-2 away to keep up their winning streak, thanks to goals from Harry Fowler on 60 minutes, Connor Elliot on 69 and Ben Uwandu on 85.

Albert play the same opposition seven days on this coming Saturday and Vale are away to West Lothian’s sixth-placed Pumpherston, both 2.30pm kick-offs.

Saturday’s win at Edinburgh Community was the Royalists’ second on the bounce against them, following one by 2-0 on the road in April, but Vale have yet to get the better of sixth-placed Pumpherston, having lost to them by 3-2 in the league in July and 5-1 in the South Region Challenge Cup in September 2021, both away.

A division up, Linton Hotspur and Coldstream both lost at home on Saturday to opposition from Fife, the former by 1-0 to Burntisland Shipyard and the latter by 4-3 to Inverkething Hillfield Swifts.

Ben Anthony scored for Shippy on 81 minutes and Dan Thomson at the double, Lewis McFarlane and Finlay Shearer for Swifts on 13, 78, 33 and 58 minutes, with James Paxton registering his third hat-trick of the season for the hosts on five, 44 and 64.

Those losses leave co-managers Ruairidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur tenth in division two on 12 points and David Brown’s Streamers 11th on 11, both from nine fixtures.

Hotspur have got this coming weekend off and are next in action away to 12th-placed Fauldhouse United in West Lothian on Saturday, October 18, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

That’s their first meeting of this season following an entry in each column in the table last term – a 3-0 defeat in May and a goalless draw in March, both on the road, and a 1-0 home win in February.

Coldstream are away to EoSFL division three’s Newburgh in Fife this Saturday in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s second round and that’s a 2.30pm kick-off too.

The Borderers go into that away-day looking for their third win in a row against Newburgh after beating them 1-0 at home in division two in April 2024 and 3-2 away in the qualifying cup’s first round in August 2023.