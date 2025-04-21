​Third win on bounce boosts Gala Fairydean Rovers’ hopes of Scottish Lowland Football League survival

Captain Danny Galbraith in possession for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-0 win away to Gretna 2008 on Saturday (Photo: Claire Kirkpatrick)

​Gala Fairydean Rovers are hoping they’ve done enough to secure their Scottish Lowland Football League survival by signing off on this season with three wins on the bounce.

​Saturday’s 2-0 win away to Gretna 2008 followed victories by 3-2 hosting Broomhill and 1-0 away to Stirling University the two weekends prior.

That keeps manager Martin Scott's side second from bottom of the table, now on 31 points from 34 fixtures, and that might be enough to keep them up for the 13th season running but they can’t be sure of that just yet.

Bottom-of-the-table Broomhill have still got a game to go after their scheduled fixture hosting Edinburgh’s eighth-placed Civil Service Strollers on Saturday was called off due to their pitch being waterlogged.

Keaghan Jacobs on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-0 win away to Gretna 2008 on Saturday (Photo: Claire Kirkpatrick)

That game is now lined up for this coming Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, but Broomhill, currently on 28 points from 33 games, would need to win it by a margin of ten, almost a quarter of their total tally of 41 for this season so far, to go back above Rovers.

A bigger threat to Fairydean’s fifth-tier future could be posed by Scottish Highland Football League champions Brora Rangers, however, if the reorganisation of the Lowland League currently being proposed doesn’t go ahead.

If Brora win their two legged play-off against Lowland League opposite numbers East Kilbride this weekend and next and go on to get the better of Bonnyrigg Rose in the ensuing William Hill League Two play-offs, the Midlothian outfit would be relegated. As things stand, that would then necessitate either an expansion of the Lowland League to 19 teams or the bottom two potentially both being relegated to the East of Scotland Football League’s premier division to keep it at 18.

Fairydean captain Danny Galbraith is hopeful that his team’s recent revival of fortunes – culminating in the weekend’s 2-0 win at Gretna’s Raydale Park, thanks to goals from Lewis Hall on 29 minutes and Liam Hoggan on 78 – will be enough to keep them safe, though.

Kieran Dolan in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-0 win away to Gretna 2008 on Saturday (Photo: Claire Kirkpatrick)

“The odds are in our favour with regard to Broomhill but the bigger picture is about East Kilbride winning their play-off to make sure that there’s definitely only one team going down,” said the 34-year-old.

“When you look at where we were a fortnight ago, six points adrift with three games to play and needing nine points, having not won back-to-back league games all season, certainly the odds were not in our favour, so, although this season overall has been disappointing for us, to show the fight and character that we have when it mattered most was huge.

“Although I certainly would not have considered celebrating finishing second-bottom of the league back in July, I think we have to be proud of what we’ve done over the last few weeks because when our backs were to the wall, we managed to win the three most important games of the season, and it’s taken something to be able to do that.

“The game at Gretna was obviously huge but the one against Broomhill before that was a must-win really too and winning that one in the manner that we did really spurred us on going to Gretna.”