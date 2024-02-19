​Third win of season for East of Scotland Football League new boys Linton Hotspur

Daniel Taylor scored for Vale of Leithen during their 2-1 defeat away to Oakley United on Saturday in the East of Scotland Football League's first division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​The West Linton outfit notched up just their third win of their debut EoSFL third division season at home to basement side Livingston United, by 3-0.

That result leaves Hotspur as they were, second from bottom of the table, but they’re now seven points clear of Livingston, on nine points from 17 fixtures, and they’ve cut the gap to third-from-bottom Fauldhouse United to nine points.

William White scored two goals for Hotspur and Dan Greig got their other.

Fellow third division side Hawick Royal Albert lost 5-1 at home to second-placed West Calder United.

Harry Fowler got on the scoresheet to put Albert in front, with Andrew Jackson netting a hat-trick for their visitors from West Lothian and Steven Jackson and Mark Wilkins also on target.

The Royalists’ fourth defeat of this campaign leaves them fifth in the table, on 26 points from 14 fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One division up, Coldstream lost 4-2 away to Stirling University, and two up, Vale of Leithen were edged out 2-1 at Oakley United.

Thomas Grey and Drew Cummings scored for the Streamers, with Ben Woloszyn at the double, Ryan Lennon and Chullain Doan on target for their student hosts.

Oakley’s goals were scored by Robbie Breeze and Bruce McAdam, with Daniel Taylor getting one back for Vale.