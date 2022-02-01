Third defeat on bounce for Peebles Rovers takes winless run up to seven games

Peebles losing to Hawick Royal Albert United earlier in the season (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The visitors’ scorers at Whitestone Park, making amends for their 4-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in Fife in mid-September, were Ben Anthony on four minutes and 20 and Shaun Keatings on 17 and 41.

That loss leaves manager Mikey Wilson’s side 12th in the table with 19 points from as many games.