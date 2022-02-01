Third defeat on bounce for Peebles Rovers takes winless run up to seven games

Peebles Rovers slumped to their third defeat in a row on Saturday, going down 4-0 at home to Burntisland Shipyard and extending a winless run in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B stretching back to October to seven games.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 2:22 pm
Peebles losing to Hawick Royal Albert United earlier in the season (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The visitors’ scorers at Whitestone Park, making amends for their 4-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in Fife in mid-September, were Ben Anthony on four minutes and 20 and Shaun Keatings on 17 and 41.

That loss leaves manager Mikey Wilson’s side 12th in the table with 19 points from as many games.

Next up for them is a visit from 11th-placed Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare, beaten 8-1 at the weekend by Luncarty. That game kicks off at 2pm this coming Saturday.

