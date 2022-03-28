Ten-man Peebles Rovers hit for six away to Luncarty

Peebles Rovers losing 6-0 at Luncarty on Saturday (Photo: Football East Region)

The Perth and Kinross side scored half a dozen goals without reply against their visitors, moving them up to fifth in the table, with 36 points from 20 games.

The Bleachers’ scorers were Scott Sutherland on four minutes, Kev Sinclair on 20, Aaron Carlon at the double on 37 and 69, Lewis Mackie on 46 and Ben Scarborough on 53.

The visitors’ cause wasn’t helped by having Dylan Anderson red-carded for a late challenge on 51 minutes, leaving them outnumbered for most of the second half, though they were already 4-0 down at that point.

That defeat leaves Rovers in 12th place in the 15-team table, and Kinross, overseeing his first match since being appointed as Michael Wilson’s replacement after two games as interim manager, will now have to wait until Saturday, April 9, to try to add to their tally of 19 points from 20 matches as they’re in East of Scotland League Cup pool-stage action this coming Saturday, away to West Lothian’s Whitburn at 2.30pm.

Rovers’ next league game is at home to Fife’s Lochgelly Albert a week later, also at 2.30pm. Their visitors are six points and one league place worse off than them, having played a game more.

The Borderers go into their league cup game this weekend bottom of their qualifying group without any points after three games, having lost 1-0 at home to Oakley United, 5-1 away to Penicuik Athletic and 2-1 at home to top dogs Edinburgh United.

