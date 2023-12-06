​Ten league fixtures lined up for weekend

​Ten Border Amateur Football Association league games are lined up for this coming Saturday as its two divisions make a comeback after a fixture card wipeout at the weekend due to sub-zero temperatures at the time.

Greenlaw, seen here beating Chirnside United 3-2 away last month, host Newtown this coming Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​All seven league fixtures scheduled for Saturday gone were postponed, along with three cup ties involving teams from the region.

This Saturday, however, is set to see four A division fixtures and six in the B division played, weather permitting.

Top-tier table-toppers Newtown, on 25 points from 15 matches at present, are away to fourth-placed Greenlaw, on 23 from 13.

The A division’s other fixtures see Chirnside United, Hawick Legion and Tweeddale Rovers at home respectively to Tweedmouth Amateurs, Langholm Legion and Biggar United.

Chirnside are currently seventh, on 16 points from 14 games; Langholm eighth, on 16 from 13; Biggar ninth, on 12 from ten; Tweedmouth tenth, on ten from ten; Tweeddale 11th, on nine from 11; and Hawick bottom, without any points after eight matches.

A top-of-the-table tussle in the B division sees league leaders Highfields United hosting second-placed Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Highfields are on 36 points from 15 fixtures at the moment, with Eyemouth on 30 from 12.

The division’s other five fixtures see Ancrum at home to St Boswells, Jed Legion hosting Kelso Thistle, Lauder away to Coldstream Amateurs, Hawick United on the road at Selkirk Victoria and a derby for Gala Hotspur and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Four cup ties are also lined – Hawick Waverley hosting Duns Amateurs and Langlee Amateurs at home to Carluke Thistle in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup and Earlston Rhymers hosting Gleniffer Thistle and Leithen rovers away to Greenock High School Former Pupils in the Scottish Amateur Cup.