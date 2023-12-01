Striker Nicky Reid leaves Gala Fairydean Rovers for Musselburgh Athletic

Nicky Reid celebrating scoring for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Strathspey Thistle at home on Saturday in the first round of this season's Scottish Cup in September (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Reid signed for the Galashiels club in July, having been with their Scottish Lowland Football League rivals Tranent Juniors prior to that.

The 21-year-old’s other previous clubs were FC Edinburgh, fellow capital side Spartans, last season’s Lowland League champions, and Midlothian’s Penicuik Athletic.

A spokesperson for Rovers said: “We wish Nicky all the best and thank him for his time at Netherdale.”

Reid goes straight into Athletic’s match-day squad to play Sauchie at home at Olivebank tomorrow, December 2, with kick-off at 2.30pm, weather permitting

Gala are also in action this Saturday, hosting Bo’ness United for a league fixture kicking off at 3pm.

They go into that game, their first for three weeks, on the back of a winless run of five games in all competitions.​

They’re currently 11th in the table, with 21 points from 17 fixtures, sven league places and ten points worse off than their visitors.

Saturday’s match offers manager Martin Scott’s Rovers side an opportunity not only to notch up their first win for six weeks but also to make amends for their 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture against then new gaffer Stuart Hunter’s hosts at Newtown Park back at the start of the season in July, thanks to two goals from Ryan Porteous and another from Scott Dalziel.