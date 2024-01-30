Striker Liam Buchanan scores at double within hours of return to Berwick Rangers

Striker Liam Buchanan celebrating scoring on his comeback for Berwick Rangers after being loaned out to Bonnyrigg Rose last September (Photo: Ian Runciman)

Saturday’s 4-0 win at home to Broomhill came only five hours after the 38-year-old’s release from loan at Scottish League Two side Bonnyrigg Rose but that was enough time to get his name on the teamsheet, and less than an hour on the Shielfield Park pitch after being brought on as a 27th-minute substitute for Cammy Graham was ample for him to remind team-mates and fans of what they’ve been missing.

Buchanan’s goals – on 60 minutes and 67 – followed defender Callum Mackay’s opener just after the hour mark and a follow-up by Saint Johnstone loan striker Jackson Mylchreest seven minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mackay’s headed goal, his first for the club, came from a free-kick into the box by Jamie Stevenson helped on by captain Jamie McCormack to Callum Mackay.

Mylchreest’s was a one-on-one shot poked over visiting goalkeeper Luke Scullion following a Buchanan assist.

Comeback kid Buchanan’s goals were both set up by long balls over the visitors’ defence, the first from Stevenson and the second from Mackay.

Saturday’s win, Berwick’s third on the bounce, lifts them up to 11th place in the table, with 30 points from 25 fixtures, ahead of a trip to ninth-placed Stirling University on Saturday, February 10, with kick-off at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to that, though, they’re away to Motherwell’s Caledonian Braves next Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, for a Scottish Lowland Football League Cup first-round tie.

Welcoming Buchanan’s return, Rangers manager Thomas Scobbie told the club’s Facebook page: “I’m delighted. It was great to get him back.

“The boys were obviously on a big high seeing Liam walk through the door.

“His record since he’s been here has been incredible the goals he’s contributed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh-born Buchanan, previously with Rangers from July 2022 until the end of last September, has signed a deal keeping him at the Northumbrian club until the end of next season.