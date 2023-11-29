Streamers notch up 2-0 win in capital in East of Scotland Football League’s second division
Striker Buster Briggs scored both the Streamers’ goals at the capital’s Paties Road Stadium, netting on the quarter-hour mark and five minutes later.
That win, their fifth of the season, lifts them up to ninth place in the table, overtaking Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare and Burntisland Shipyard following their 3-3 draw at the former’s Midlothian home ground at the weekend.
Manager Kieran Ainslie’s Streamers are now on 18 points from 14 fixtures ahead of a visit from tenth-placed Burntisland this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
The region’s other representatives in the second division, Peebles Rovers, are also due to be in action this weekend, hosting Edinburgh United at 1.30pm.
Rovers go into that game sitting 12th in the standings, with 14 points from a dozen fixtures, five points and one league place better off than their visitors.
The Borders’ three other EoSFL sides – Vale of Leithen Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur – all had games called off on Saturday due to pitches being frozen, at home to Preston athletic, away to Bathgate Thistle and hosting Pumpherston respectively.
Weather permitting, Vale have got a first division game at home to Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University lined up for this Saturday and Albert and Hotspur are both on the road for third division fixtures, at Edinburgh Community and Fauldhouse United respectively.
The Innerleithen outfit’s game kicks off at 2.30pm and the other two an hour earlier.
Vale are bottom of their division, without any points from 11 fixtures, and Albert are fourth and tenth in theirs, on 22 points from ten matches and three from 11 respectively.