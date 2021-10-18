Stow and Tweeddale Rovers go through to second round of South of Scotland Cup

Jordan Hogarth playing for Netherdale Thistle during their 16-1 home defeat by Spittal Rovers on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Stow beat North Berwick 4-2 and Rovers edged a penalty shootout 5-4 against Chirnside United after ending up drawing 1-1 when the final whistle was blown.

Stow’s scorers were Jordan Steele, Gavin Brown, Ben Gettel and Fraz Jackson.

The other five ties played at the weekend ended in 6-0 home defeats by Longniddry Villa and Penicuik respectively for Ancrum and Leithen Rovers, a 5-1 home win for Dunbar Athletic against Berwick Colts, a 2-1 home defeat for St Boswells by Langholm Legion, and a 5-0 away loss for Hawick Waverley in Larkhall against Trinity.

Longniddry Villa's Kieran Watson and Ancrum's Sean Wood vying for possession (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Round two is lined up for Saturday, November 20, and it will pit Selkirk Victoria against Tweeddale Rovers, Penicuik against Stow, Dunbar Athletic versus Pencaitland, East Linton v Biggar United, Coldstream Amateurs v Machan United, Hawick United v Greenlaw, Tranent v Newtown, Danderhall Miners v Hawick Legion, Langholm Legion v Tweeddale Rovers Colts, Avondale v Langlee Amateurs, Trinity v Duns Amateurs, Gala Hotspur v Linton Hotspur, Musselburgh Windsor v Longniddry Villa, Kelso Thistle v Loanhead Miners, Hawick Colts v Spittal Rovers and Gala Fairydean Rovers v Lesmhagow.

Six Border Amateur Football Association league games were played on Saturday too, with Hawick United being beaten 5-1 at home by Duns in the A league; Earlston Rhymers drawing 6-6 with Gala Hotspur at home, Selkirk Victoria winning 3-1 away at Jed Legion and Tweedmouth Amateurs notching up an 8-1 home win against Coldstream Amateurs in the B league; and Gala Fairydean Rovers losing 5-3 on the road at Berwick’s Highfield United and Netherdale Thistle being given a 16-1 thumping at home by Spittal Rovers in the C league.

Duns are top of the A league with 18 points from six games, with Langholm Legion second and Greenlaw third, both on 12 points.

Tweedmouth Amateurs are in pole position in the B league with 15 points from five games, ahead of Earlston Rhymers on 11 points and Stow on nine.

Selkirk Victoria's Darren Munro being put under pressure by Jed Legion's Steven Drummond and Barry Melrose (Pic: Bill McBurnie)