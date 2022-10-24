Stoppage-time penalty earns point for Gala Fairydean Rovers versus Hearts B ahead of visit from Rangers’ colts

Gala Fairydean Rovers winger Danny Galbraith in action during his side's 3-3 draw at home to Hearts B on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Player-manager Martin Scott was pleased by that show of fighting spirit but less so that it was required in the first place, reckoning that his side could have been a couple of goals ahead at the break if they’d taken advantage of the scoring opportunities that came their way earlier on.

As it was, the only goal of the first half at Netherdale in Galashiels was scored by Callum Sandilands for the Edinburgh side’s under-21s on 35 minutes.

Ciaren Chalmers equalised for the hosts just after the hour mark but the capital colts got back in front with a 76th-minute penalty netted by Makenzie Kirk and Callum Hambrook extended their lead two minutes later, leaving the Borderers facing an uphill struggle to get anything out of the game.

On-loan Queen's Park midfielder Gregor Nicol in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Hearts B on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

They proved to be equal to that challenge, however, as captain Gareth Rodger got a goal back on 87 minutes, paving the way for Galbraith’s stoppage-time rescue mission.

That draw leaves Rovers sitting 11th in the Scottish Lowland Football League, on 18 points from 14 games, ahead of another colts side, table-topping Rangers B, visiting this coming Saturday.

“I think it was actually a pretty positive performance,” said Scott afterwards.

“We showed a wee bit of resilience and positivity in sticking to our structure, game-plan and ethos towards the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciaren Chalmers winning a header for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Hearts B at the weekend (Photo: Thomas Brown)

“I’m very pleased with the performance. I thought it was a good showing, and I think we were probably unlucky not to take more from the game.

“I thought in the first half, we probably had two opportunities to go ahead. Taking them into consideration, if we’d been a wee bit more clinical, we could have been two up in the game quite early on.

“We did show good resilience and good character to get back in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were elements within our performance – it wasn’t perfect obviously – that we think we can improve on.

Allan Smith vying for the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers versus Hearts B on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

“Overall, in terms of game-plan and structure, I thought the players did try and stick to them to the best of their capabilities and I think there were improvements there.

“We’ve certainly looked a lot stronger at home in recent weeks, which is really pleasing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though conceding that his team are still a work in progress, Scott says he’s confident things are going the right way and he was heartened by the reaction he got from his players following the previous Saturday’s 5-2 South Challenge Cup defeat at East of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Musselburgh Athletic.

“We are moving in the right direction in some aspects but we do know that there’s definitely work to be done and standards that we have to keep trying to improve,” said the 36-year-old.

Quinn Mitchell shielding the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Hearts B on Saturday (Pic: Thomas Brown)

“Off the back of a disappointing performance last weekend, to come out at home and put on a better performance was good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s game against Rangers B kicks off at 3pm.