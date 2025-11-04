Stoppage-time equaliser ends seven-match losing streak for Gala Fairydean Rovers

Gala Fairydean Rovers drawing 2-2 away to Cowdenbeath on Saturday (Photo: David Wardle)

A headed Kieran Moyles equaliser three minutes into stoppage time at the end of Gala Fairydean Rovers’ match away to Cowdenbeath on Saturday ended a seven-match losing streak for the Borderers.

Manager Martin Scott’s visitors were first on the scoresheet at a rain-lashed Central Park at the weekend via Kieran Dolan past home goalkeeper Dion Gear on 56 minutes, but home captain Jack Denham levelled for the Fifers beyond visiting No 1 Shea Dowie ten minutes later and substitute Nathan Lawson put them in front on 78 minutes prior to Moyles’ last-gasp equaliser.

That point salvaged at the death ended a run of five Scottish Lowland Football League defeats and two cup knockouts for Rovers, their last win having been back at the beginning of September, by 3-2 away to Berwick Rangers.

It also halted a five-fixture winless streak versus gaffer Paul McLean’s 11th-placed Cowdenbeath since their last victory against them back in July 2022, by 2-1 away, with two draws and three losses following.

Keaghan Jacobs on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-2 draw away to Cowdenbeath on Saturday (Photo: David Wardle)

Joining Moyles and Dowie in the visitors’ starting line-up, captained by Danny Galbraith and deployed in a four-four-two formation, were Liam Fagan, Liam Hoggan, Arnault Kasa, Ethan Dougal, Jared Lyons, Joe Wylie, Keaghan Jacobs and Jamie Semple.

Lining up on their bench, besides Moyles, were Mo Adam, Lennon Connolly, Lewis Hall, Che Reilly and Reece Murray.

That second draw of the season leaves Fairydean 14th in the table, on 17 points from 15 fixtures, ahead of an away-day at sixth-placed Bo’ness United this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Newtown Park 3pm.

They head north for that first meeting of this term with gaffer Stuart Hunter’s Bo’ness on the back of a win and a draw against them last time round, by 3-1 at home last September and 2-2 on the road in February respectively, Galbraith and Semple having got their goals nine months ago and Dolan at the double and Wylie five months prior.

That’s followed seven days later by a trip to top-of-the-table Clydebank and that’s a 3pm kick-off as well.