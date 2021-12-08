Stirling University 5-0 Vale of Leithen: Error lets down Vale after good first half

Vale of Leithen head coach Grant Sandison (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Vale boss Grant Sandison described it as “a game of two halves”, with a fine first half Vale display keeping it at 0-0 – with the visitors’ Jack Furness and Luke Cormack both having shots saved – before Stirling Uni scored in first half stoppage time after a mistake from home keeper Kyle Wilson.

After Wilson shanked a goal kick, Stirling Uni played the ball forward, Wilson hesitated and the away forward took it round him and scored.

"That deflated us a wee bit at half-time and I changed the game plan,” Sandison said. “Then they scored very early in the second half so we then opened up a little bit to try and get back in the game.

"Not long after the second goal we lost a third goal on the counter attack.”

Vale then had a great chance to pull it back to 3-1 when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Ben Viola, who had made a mazy run into the box.

But Mark Deya’s subsequent spot kick went narrowly past the post and Stirling Uni scored two more goals following late corners.

"If that goes in you think you think you might get yourself back into the game with about 20 minutes to go and the boys can ask them questions,” Sandison said.

"But once that’s missed it totally deflates everyone.”

Vale, six points adrift at the bottom with one point from 21 games, are away to Bo’ness United in the league this Saturday, KO 3pm.

"Apart from the second half on Saturday, the last three games in the league against good teams we’ve competed well.

"It’s just been silly little mistakes that have killed us. So if we can stop mistakes and compete then we will get closer to winning points.

"We are gradually getting there week on week. It doesn’t look like that on Saturday but in terms of the performance levels, they are getting better and better.