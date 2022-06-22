St Johnstone star Murray Davidson goes back to roots to help out at old club in Innerleithen

The 34-year-old midfielder has been at Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone since 2009, having started his senior career at Livingston two years previously, and he helped the Perth side notch up a cup double last year.
The Scotland international, capped once in a friendly against Luxembourg in 2012, played for Leithen Vale as a boy so he was only too happy to help out while back in the Borders.
Colin Williams, one of the P7 squad’s coaches, said: “It was a great morning, with over 30 kids taking part.
“Having Murray leading the session was fantastic and a real inspiration to the whole squad, as well giving the coaches some really useful pointers. Leithen Vale are really grateful to Murray for giving up his time, and fingers crossed maybe some of them will follow in his footsteps.”