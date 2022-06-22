St Johnstone star Murray Davidson goes back to roots to help out at old club in Innerleithen

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson taking a training session for the P6 and P7 squads at Leithen Vale in Innerleithen on Saturday

The 34-year-old midfielder has been at Scottish Premiership club St Johnstone since 2009, having started his senior career at Livingston two years previously, and he helped the Perth side notch up a cup double last year.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotland international, capped once in a friendly against Luxembourg in 2012, played for Leithen Vale as a boy so he was only too happy to help out while back in the Borders.

Colin Williams, one of the P7 squad’s coaches, said: “It was a great morning, with over 30 kids taking part.