Spot kick shootout decides charity football spectacular in Hawick

The winning Hawick Waverley team (all pictures by Bill McBurnie

The final took place on Saturday of the inaugural Heads Together Cup, played in aid of the brain injury charity of that name based in the town.

Hawick United met Hawick Waverley at the deciding stage and the tournament was settled on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw.

The spot-kick contest even went to sudden death as sub Ryan Clapperton netted the conclusive goal for Waverley to come out on top 4-3.

Close one-on-one action

It was a beautiful day at Brunton Park as the two teams faced each other.

United had a superb opportunity to take a second-minute lead, according to Waverley’s Facebook page, with Kevin Paterson running through on goal after a defensive blunder, but Waverley keeper Ali Willison made a great block and Andrew Maltman cleared.

Waverley captain Davis Hope had their first chance but touched a Jordan Yardley free-kick over the bar.

United keeper Phillip Smith made a fine save from an angled drive from Yardley, then Yardley’s cross found Matthew Linton in space in the box and he took a touch but couldn’t keep his shot down. Linton also hit the post late in the half after getting on the rebound of a saved shot.

United 'keeper Phillip Smith aims to stem a Waverley attack

Early second-half openings for Yardley and sub Lewis Ferguson failed to trouble the United keeper, but Smith had to make a brilliant stop to touch away a Scott Duncan free-kick destined for the top corner.

Davis Hope had a header from a Duncan corner cleared off the line before referee Scott Bowers sounded the final whistle.

There were some well-taken efforts in the penalty shoot-out from both teams, especially from some of the younger players. United’s Dylan Ellins and Harry Fowler, along with Waverley’s Charlie Hope and Matty Linton all showed coolness from the spot and netted well.

In the end, Clapperton slammed home the decisive effort for Waverley.