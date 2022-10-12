'Small margins are killing us' - Vale of Leithen boss Michael Wilson frustrated at missing series of chances in home loss to Oakley United

Vale boss Michael Wilson (Pic Thomas Brown)

“Losing was a massive blow to us in terms of the fact we didn’t deserve it,” Vale boss Michael Wilson told the Southern Reporter. "They had three shots on goal and scored three goals. We had about eight shots and scored one.

"The game should have been out of sight at half-time. We should have scored four.

"We need to be more clinical, that’s the bottom line.

"It’s these small margins that are just killing us.”

A fortunate-looking opener for Oakley – whose first win of the season was to take them above their Innerleithen opponents in the standings – saw the visitors’ Johnny Harrison deflect the ball in after a seventh minute corner.

It was 2-0 on the stroke of half-time when an untracked Scott Bruce converted his chance.

The hosts pulled one back on 68 minutes when Archie Roue shot in from 20 yards and Vale then proceeded to pin Oakley back in their own half for long spells but without taking their scoring chances.

The classic sucker punch saw the visitors net in the second minute of stoppage time through Mark Mooney.

Vale currently have 11 players out injured including captain James Pringle who sustained a knee injury at the weekend and the influential Kyle Mitchell who snapped ankle ligaments on Tuesday.