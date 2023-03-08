Six wins out of six for Berwick Rangers

Double-goal-scorer Liam Buchanan on the ball for Berwick Rangers at home to Edinburgh University on Saturday (Pic: Ian Runciman)

As well as being their sixth win on the bounce, that result also sees them unbeaten in eight games.

It lifts them up a place in the Scottish Lowland Football League too, from seventh to sixth, with 53 points from 31 fixtures, though the team they’ve leapfrogged to get there, East Kilbride, have two games in hand on them.

Next up for the Northumbrians is a trip to North Lanarkshire’s ninth-placed Caledonian Braves this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Motherwell’s Strathclyde Country Park at 3pm, and they’ll be looking to make amends for their 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Shielfield Park at the end of August.

A 72nd-minute David Ferguson header was sandwiched between two goals from Liam Buchanan, in the 16th and 75th minutes, at the weekend, with the students replying on 52 minutes.

Buchanan went close to getting a hat-trick on 78 minutes but had a goal-bound shot blocked by the visitors’ defence and he also got the ball in the net twice earlier on only to have both efforts ruled offside.

Looking back over Saturday’s game, Rangers manager Stuart Malcolm told the club’s Facebook page: “I thought we were the better team.

“Over the course of it, I think we were good for our win. However, Edinburgh were still very competitive right to the end. We’re delighted with the three points.”

Saturday’s win was Berwick’s third home fixture in a row but they’ve now got back-to-back road trips lined up, first to Motherwell and then to Fife to take on Cowdenbeath on Saturday, March 18.

Looking ahead to those away-days, Malcolm added: “We seem to have found a little bit better away form.

“The onus will be on the opposition to really try and come at us. We’ll probably try and approach those games a wee bit differently but there’s no reason why we’ll be changing shape or anything like that. We’ll stay with the same kind of shape and probably personnel.

