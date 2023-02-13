Six Borders sides through to amateur football cup’s quarter-finals, with seventh to follow

Langlee Amateurs on the ball versus Tweedmouth Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

The half-dozen of the region’s sides to secure progress from the cup’s third round on Saturday are Hawick Colts, Duns Amateurs, Greenlaw, Chirnside United, Newtown and current holders Langlee Amateurs.

Hawick Colts are now their home-town’s only team left in the competition following their 1-0 win at Earlston Rhymers’ Runciman Park ground, thanks to a Ross Scott goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick Legion went out after losing 5-2 at home at Brunton Park to Chirnside. Sean Clarke and Michael Moir were on target for the hosts, with Daniel Pattenden at the double, Rory Williams, Danny Blackie and Jamie Dickson netting against them.

Langlee Amateurs in possession against Tweedmouth Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

That was the biggest score of the round, the second most sizeable being Langlee’s 5-1 win at home at Melrose’s 3G pitch to Tweedmouth Amateurs, with Des Sutherland claiming a hat-trick and Lewis Swaney a double for the hosts.

Border Amateur Football Association A division table-toppers Duns edged out Eyemouth United Amateurs 1-0 away, Doug Brydon scoring the only goal of the game at Warner Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1-0 was also the scoreline for Newtown’s knockout of Kelso Thistle at their King George V Park home ground, Rex Jeffrey putting away the tie’s sole goal.

Greenlaw got the better of Leithen Rovers 3-1 at home at WS Happer Memorial Park to progress, their scorers being William Smillie twice and Fraser Falconer, with Jamie Clark replying.

Langlee Amateurs and Tweedmouth Amateurs vying for possession during the former's 5-1 Waddell Cup second-round win in Melrose on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Stow’s home tie against Coldstream Amateurs was abandoned just into its second half due to an injury to a player, with the hosts, last year’s beaten finalists, 5-0 up by then. It will be rescheduled for the two teams to vie for a home quarter-final place versus Hawick Colts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only non-Borderers to make it through to the cup’s quarter-finals are Berwick’s Highfields United, 3-1 victors at South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United at the weekend.

Their scorers were Martin Inglis, Lee Dodd and Jayden Jeffrey, with Chris Gordon on target for their hosts.

They’ll be at home to Greenlaw in the last eight, with Langlee away to Chirnside and Newtown hosting Duns.

Newtown beating Kelso Thistle 1-0 in the Waddell Cup's second round on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Forsyth Cup first-round ties were also played on Saturday – a 5-0 victory for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Lauder, a 4-2 home defeat for Gala Hotspur against Tweeddale Rovers at Galashiels Public Park and a 4-3 loss for Hawick Waverley on the road at Langholm Legion.

Sam Ostle got two of Fairydean ammies’ goals and Welsh Curran, Addison Bell and Gary Cleghorn netted the rest.

Jordan Nuttall scored twice for Waverley at Langholm and Sean Solley got their other, with Cole Hamilton getting a hat-trick for their hosts and Lee Irvine netting too.

Gala Fairydean host Ancrum in the quarter-finals, Selkirk Victoria entertain Berwick Colts and Tweeddale Rovers welcome Langholm Legion and Hawick United, 2022’s beaten finalists, are at home to St Boswells,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newtown on the attack against Kelso Thistle at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Gala Hotspur being beaten 4-2 by Tweeddale Rovers in the Forsyth Cup's first round on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Gala Hotspur and Tweeddale Rovers challenging for the ball on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Hawick Colts beating Earlston Rhymers 1-0 away in the Waddell Cup's second round on Saturday (Pic: David J Brown/Lapwing Visual Media)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad