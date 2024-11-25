​Six Borders sides in South of Scotland Amateur Cup action at weekend

Graeme Clark on the ball for Langlee Amateurs during their 3-2 loss at home to Carluke Thistle at Netherdale in Galashiels in October in round one of the South of Scotland Amateur Cup (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

​This coming Saturday’s Border Amateur Football Association fixture card is a carbon copy of the one lined up for seven days prior but put on ice because of last Friday’s cold snap and the adverse road conditions it caused the day after.

​​That means it will see half a dozen Borders football teams in action in round one of this season’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup, four of them facing off against each other, plus six league fixtures.

​Those two all-Borders cup ties are Greenlaw playing host to Coldstream Amateurs at WS Happer memorial Park and Stow at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Two ties see Borderers on the road to take on opposition from outwith the region. They’re away-days for Selkirk Victoria at fellow Border Amateur Football Association outfit Langholm Legion and Leithen Rovers at East Lothian’s West Barns Star.

One other association side will be off to East Lothian as well, South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United, and they’ll be playing Pencaitland.

That second instalment of first-round ties follows nine featuring association sides last month, with seven booking places in round two – Duns Amateurs, Tweedmouth Amateurs, Gala Hotspur, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Highfields United, Kelso Thistle and Chirnside United – and nine going out, namely Earlston Rhymers, Ancrum, Hawick Legion, Hawick Waverley, Hawick United, St Boswells, Langlee Amateurs and Tweeddale Rovers.

The six league fixtures lined up for this Saturday are made up of three in the association’s A division and the same number in its B division.

The former see top-flight league leaders Langlee at home to third-from-bottom Waverley and two teams heading east to Northumberland and south of the English border, sixth-placed Rhymers to go up against Berwick’s fourth-placed Highfields and fifth-placed Hawick United to take on basement side Tweedmouth.

Langlee are currently on 28 points from ten fixtures, with Duns second on 25 fron ten, Greenlaw third on 21 from 11, Highfields on 18 from ten and Hawick United on 12 from seven.

The form-book favours Langlee ahead of Waverley’s visit as they beat them 3-2 in the reverse fixture at Wilton Lodge Park at the start of September.

That same day, Saturday the 7th, saw Rhymers beat Highfields 5-0 at home.

Hawick United and Tweedmouth have yet to play each other this season, their last meeting being a 6-0 Waddell Cup first-round win on the road for the Northumbrians in October 2021.

The B division’s top two are both in action, with table-topping Fairydean ammies hosting fifth-placed Kelso and second-placed Tweeddale away to 11th-placed Jed Legion.

Fairydean are on 36 points from 13 fixtures at the moment, with Tweeddale on 26 from 11 and third-placed Selkirk on 23 from 12.

Ninth-placed St Boswells are also playing, and they’ll be away to second-from-bottom Berwick Town.

As things stand, all those games are scheduled to kick off at 2pm. For updates, check the association’s website, https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/