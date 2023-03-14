Shootout success for Hawick Royal Albert in East Lothian cup tie

Owen Renton, seen here in action previously, was one of Hawick Royal Albert's shootout scorers at Ormiston Primrose on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Their second-round tie in East Lothian against fellow East of Scotland Football League second division side Primrose went to spot-kicks after ending up goalless following half an hour of extra time.

Tom Fowler, Andy Common, Owen Renton, Robbie McPherson and Daniel Chandler all scored for Albert from the spot, with Greg Ford and David Scholtes failing to convert and goalkeeper Ross Wallace making two saves to knock out their hosts.

Albert will be at home to EoSFL first division outfit Dunipace in the next round of the cup.

They’re back in cup action on Wednesday at home to EoSFL premier division basement side Vale of Leithen. That first-round East of Scotland Football League Cup tie, rescheduled from the start of the month, kicks off at 7.30pm.

This Saturday sees the Royalists on the road to Dalkeith Thistle for a league fixture kicking off at 2.30pm.

They go into that match propping up the table with five points from 20 games, their Midlothian hosts being 14 league places and 41 points better off than them, having played four fixtures more.

The Borderers, 15 points from safety as things stand, remain optimistic about their prospects of avoiding relegation as the end of the season approaches, their goalkeeping coach Jason Inglis telling the club’s Facebook page: “I think we’ll stay up, hopefully.

“The boys have certainly got the capability to stay up. They’ve got belief in themselves and we’ve got a good squad here and a good coaching team.