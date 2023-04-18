Seven up as Peebles Rovers claim biggest win of season against bottom-of-table Lochgelly Albert

Peebles Rovers on the ball versus Lochgelly Albert on Saturday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

That win – outdoing by two the 5-2 hiding they handed out to Edinburgh South at home in October – was secured by a Kyle Kivlichan hat-trick, plus further goals from Robbie Renwick, Michael Joyce, James Clare and Luke MacLean, with Connor Murdoch and Sean Johnstone netting for the Fifers.

It lifts them up to eighth place in the table on 32 points from 26 games.

Rovers manager Ger Rossi was delighted to see his players going for goals after scoring only three times in their preceding six fixtures, telling the club’s website: “It’s been coming.

“That result might surprise a few, but we’ve been watching similar performances for the last few weeks without being able to lay that proverbial glove on our opponents.

“I have felt that a result like this might come our way at some point. We put ourselves in great positions week in week out in the final third, so full credit to our forward players for putting on the display they did on Saturday.”

Next up for Rovers is an East of Scotland League Cup tie at Coldstream this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

