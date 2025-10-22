​Seven Borders sides through to round two of football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup

Euan Gray, pictured in prior action, scored twice for Hawick Legion against Pencaitland at Brunton Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Defending Border Amateur Football Association A division champions Langlee Amateurs and current table-toppers Duns Amateurs are among seven clubs from the region through to round two of this season’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup.

​Langlee were one of six to win first-round ties on Saturday, knocking out Hawick United 9-1 at home, but the Dingers secured their progress without having to kick a ball due to prospective opponents Biggar United forfeiting their game.

Saturday’s other winners were Hawick Waverley, by 3-1 away to Coldstream Amateurs; Earlston Rhymers, by 4-0 hosting Carluke Thistle’s under-19s; Hawick Legion, by 7-1 at home to Pencaitland; Kelso Thistle, by 2-1 at Stow; and Tweeddale Rovers, by 11-0 versus Selkirk Victoria on home turf.

Langlee’s scorers at Galashiels Public Park, assisted by two own goals, were Lewis Swaney with a hat-trick, Des Sutherland, Fraser Brown, Jack Swaney and Matty Dalgleish, with Tinashe Shaun getting one back for their visitors.

Waverley’s were Sean Solley, Mikey Moir and Dion Law after Oliver Phillips had given their hosts the lead.

Jack Bell scored at the double for Earlston, along with Scott Rice and Calum McGowan.

Jordan Brockie and Euan Gray both scored twice for Hawick Legion, with Blair Turner, Ben Murdoch and Jordan Nuttall also netting.

Jamie Milner and Louie Arnold got Kelso’s goals, with Jordan Steele on target for Stow.

Tweeddale’s scorers at their Kerfield Park ground in Peebles were Grant Wilson with five, Joey Holt with two, Robbie McNaughton, Lewis Swan, Rhys Moffat and Doug Knox.

Chirnside United and Greenlaw were also in round-one action at the weekend, both at home, respectively going out 5-4 on penalties to Lothian Athletic after ending open play tied at 1-1 and 6-2 to Hunterfield Vale.