Seven Borders sides go through to third round of football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup

Lee Macrae on the ball for St Boswells at home to Coldstream Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Six of the region’s Border Amateur Football Association sides are through to the cup’s third round – Ancrum, Newtown, Chirnside United, Hawick Legion, Earlston Rhymers and Stow – and they’re accompanied by Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association outfit Linton Hotspur.

Seven sides from the region were knocked out – Eyemouth United Amateurs, Gala Hotspur, Jed Legion, Hawick United, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Kelso Thistle and Lauder – the former four of them dispatched by fellow Borderers.

Saturday’s biggest winners were Earlston Rhymers, handing out a 10-0 thumping away to Jed Legion.

Coldstream Amateurs' Ross Allan trying to block a shot by Lee Macrae for St Boswells (Pic: Steve Cox)

They were one of two teams to run up a double-figure scoreline, the other being Lesmahagow, 10-1 victors away to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Rhymers’ scorers were Scott Rice and Danny Simpson at the double, Ali Buchanan with four, Phil Addison and Ben Dickson

The next biggest scoreline after those two was the 8-0 win recorded by another South Lanarkshire side, Carluke Thistle, at Lauder.

Gala Hotspur got off one goal more lightly, going down 7-1 at home to Chirnside, the Berwickshire side’s scorers being Daniel Pattenden and Sean Lackenby with hat-tricks, plus Rory Williams.

Hawick Legion on the attack during their 6-1 South of Scotland Amateur Cup second-round victory at home to Langholm Legion on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Kelso Thistle lost by the same margin, going down 6-0 at home to South Lanarkshire’s Kirkfield United.

Hawick Legion also hit the half-dozen mark, beating Langholm Legion 6-1 at home. Their scorers were Sean Clarke with a hat-trick, Euan Gray, Kieran Murphy and Chay Caldwell, with Finley Dell replying for their visitors.

Newtown beat Danderhall Miners 4-1 in Midlothian, their scorers being Calum McGowan with two, Daniel Headspeath and Euan Brown, with Kieran Cole replying.

Linton Hotspur also netted just short of a handful on the road, beating Eyemouth 4-3. Their scorers were Ruairidh Crawford, Siah Swan and Craig Forrest, assisted by an own goal, with James Paxton replying for the Fishermen with three goals.

Earlston Rhymers on the attack at Jed Legion (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

Another tie with only one goal in it was Stow’s 3-2 victory at home to Hawick United. On target for the hosts were Macauley and Hagen Steele and Jason McIntosh, with Louis Johnstone and Scott Glendinning scoring in the opposite direction.

Closer still was Ancrum’s tie at home to Dunbar Athletic, the hosts edging a penalty shootout 5-4 after their match ended with scores tied at 1-1, Davie Richardson netting for the hosts.

The two other ties played were a 6-3 win for Biggar United at North Berwick and a 3-2 home victory for Longniddry Villa versus Law Community.

Three ties were postponed – Langlee Amateurs’ scheduled trip to Musselburgh Windsor, Duns Amateurs hosting Lesmahagow’s Saturday morning side and Tweeddale Rovers’ at Greenlaw.

Jed Legion and Earlston Rhymers vying for the ball on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

St Boswells were also in action on Saturday in the Waddell Cup’s first round, losing 5-4 after extra time at home to Coldstream Amateurs.

On the scoresheet for St Boswells were Lee Macrae twice, Tony Ashworth and Connor Shepherd.

Gary Cleghorn on the ball for Gala Fairydean Amateurs against Lesmahagow (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Chirnside United's Cam Robson in action against Gala Hotspur on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Hawick Legion and Langholm Legion vying for possession at the former's Brunton Park home ground on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Gary Cleghorn playing for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs versus Lesmahagow (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Earlston Rhymers beating Jed Legion 10-0 in the second round of the South of Scotland Amateur Cup on Saturday (Pic: Grant Kinghorn)

