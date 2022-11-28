Seven Borders sides go through to third round of football’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup
Seven Borders sides are still in contention for this season’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup after Saturday’s second-round fixture card.
Six of the region’s Border Amateur Football Association sides are through to the cup’s third round – Ancrum, Newtown, Chirnside United, Hawick Legion, Earlston Rhymers and Stow – and they’re accompanied by Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association outfit Linton Hotspur.
Seven sides from the region were knocked out – Eyemouth United Amateurs, Gala Hotspur, Jed Legion, Hawick United, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Kelso Thistle and Lauder – the former four of them dispatched by fellow Borderers.
Saturday’s biggest winners were Earlston Rhymers, handing out a 10-0 thumping away to Jed Legion.
They were one of two teams to run up a double-figure scoreline, the other being Lesmahagow, 10-1 victors away to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.
Rhymers’ scorers were Scott Rice and Danny Simpson at the double, Ali Buchanan with four, Phil Addison and Ben Dickson
The next biggest scoreline after those two was the 8-0 win recorded by another South Lanarkshire side, Carluke Thistle, at Lauder.
Gala Hotspur got off one goal more lightly, going down 7-1 at home to Chirnside, the Berwickshire side’s scorers being Daniel Pattenden and Sean Lackenby with hat-tricks, plus Rory Williams.
Kelso Thistle lost by the same margin, going down 6-0 at home to South Lanarkshire’s Kirkfield United.
Hawick Legion also hit the half-dozen mark, beating Langholm Legion 6-1 at home. Their scorers were Sean Clarke with a hat-trick, Euan Gray, Kieran Murphy and Chay Caldwell, with Finley Dell replying for their visitors.
Newtown beat Danderhall Miners 4-1 in Midlothian, their scorers being Calum McGowan with two, Daniel Headspeath and Euan Brown, with Kieran Cole replying.
Linton Hotspur also netted just short of a handful on the road, beating Eyemouth 4-3. Their scorers were Ruairidh Crawford, Siah Swan and Craig Forrest, assisted by an own goal, with James Paxton replying for the Fishermen with three goals.
Another tie with only one goal in it was Stow’s 3-2 victory at home to Hawick United. On target for the hosts were Macauley and Hagen Steele and Jason McIntosh, with Louis Johnstone and Scott Glendinning scoring in the opposite direction.
Closer still was Ancrum’s tie at home to Dunbar Athletic, the hosts edging a penalty shootout 5-4 after their match ended with scores tied at 1-1, Davie Richardson netting for the hosts.
The two other ties played were a 6-3 win for Biggar United at North Berwick and a 3-2 home victory for Longniddry Villa versus Law Community.
Three ties were postponed – Langlee Amateurs’ scheduled trip to Musselburgh Windsor, Duns Amateurs hosting Lesmahagow’s Saturday morning side and Tweeddale Rovers’ at Greenlaw.
St Boswells were also in action on Saturday in the Waddell Cup’s first round, losing 5-4 after extra time at home to Coldstream Amateurs.
On the scoresheet for St Boswells were Lee Macrae twice, Tony Ashworth and Connor Shepherd.